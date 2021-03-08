UVa sports notebook: Cavaliers reports one new positive COVID-19 test

The Virginia men’s basketball team begins postseason play this week. Baseball, softball, men’s soccer and women’s lacrosse are among the many other UVa athletic programs in action in the coming days.
It’s an extraordinarily busy time for UVa athletics, which makes the department’s latest COVID-19 test results all the more encouraging. As the Cavaliers try to navigate a spring season, they’re hopeful to do so while limiting all potential exposure to COVID-19.
Here’s a look at the latest COVID-19 numbers as well as other headlines in the UVa sports community.
COVID-19 numbers
UVa athletics released its latest COVID-19 testing results Monday. The athletic department administered 1,488 COVID-19 tests from March 1-7. Of those tests, only one returned a positive COVID-19 result.
The individual who tested positive will follow local health guidelines by self-isolating for a minimum of 10 days. Any close contacts of the individual will self-quarantine for at least a week.
Since UVa’s athletic department began testing student-athletes and staff for the virus, it has given out 25,560 tests. Of those tests, 204 have returned positive COVID-19 test results.
Softball game postponed
While COVID-19 numbers were low within UVa athletic programs last week, that doesn’t prevent postponements or cancellations.
The Virginia softball program announced Monday that its game scheduled for Tuesday with Virginia Tech would be postponed until March 30 due to COVID-19 issues within the Hokies' program. The Cavaliers will host the Hokies at the end of the month, with the first pitch slated for 6 p.m. on March 30.
The Wahoos (6-9, 2-7 ACC) are scheduled to play a four-game series against Duke beginning Friday. The squads will compete once Friday and Sunday and twice on Saturday.
Virginia is hoping to bounce back after losing all four games to Clemson over the weekend.
Men’s basketball moves up
Last week was quite productive for the UVa men’s basketball team. The Cavaliers (17-6, 13-4 ACC) ended a three-game losing streak by defeating Miami on Monday. They followed that up with a win over Louisville on Saturday to clinch the ACC regular-season title.
As a result of two consecutive wins, Virginia also moved up in the latest AP Top 25 poll. The Cavaliers improved from No. 21 to No. 16 in the newest rankings. Among other ACC teams only Florida State, which ranks 15th, comes in ahead of UVa.
Virginia Tech checks in at No. 22 and Clemson received votes.
UVa also benefited from their recent wins by improving in the NET rankings. Virginia slid outside the top 20 of the metric the NCAA Tournament selection committee uses as a tool to help compare teams. A win over Louisville bumped the Cavaliers to No. 13 in the NET, which is the best mark of any ACC squad.
The Cavaliers start conference tournament play Thursday. They play the winner of Syracuse and N.C. State. Those teams play Wednesday before facing UVa the next day.
Men's tennis wins
The No. 4 Virginia men’s tennis team picked up a 4-0 victory over Florida State on Monday at the Boar’s Head Resort. The Cavaliers (11-2, 5-0 ACC) won a tight doubles point, then got straight-set victories from Carl Soderlund, Chris Rodesch and Ryan Goetz to clinch the match.