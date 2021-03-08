UVa sports notebook: Cavaliers reports one new positive COVID-19 test

The Virginia softball program announced Monday that its game scheduled for Tuesday with Virginia Tech would be postponed until March 30 due to COVID-19 issues within the Hokies' program. The Cavaliers will host the Hokies at the end of the month, with the first pitch slated for 6 p.m. on March 30.

The Wahoos (6-9, 2-7 ACC) are scheduled to play a four-game series against Duke beginning Friday. The squads will compete once Friday and Sunday and twice on Saturday.

Virginia is hoping to bounce back after losing all four games to Clemson over the weekend.

Men’s basketball moves up

Last week was quite productive for the UVa men’s basketball team. The Cavaliers (17-6, 13-4 ACC) ended a three-game losing streak by defeating Miami on Monday. They followed that up with a win over Louisville on Saturday to clinch the ACC regular-season title.

As a result of two consecutive wins, Virginia also moved up in the latest AP Top 25 poll. The Cavaliers improved from No. 21 to No. 16 in the newest rankings. Among other ACC teams only Florida State, which ranks 15th, comes in ahead of UVa.

Virginia Tech checks in at No. 22 and Clemson received votes.