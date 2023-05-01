Saturday’s tribute to former Virginia men’s basketball coach and athletic director Terry Holland at John Paul Jones Arena will feature a lineup of speakers and presenters that is a Who’s Who of college athletics.

UVa announced Monday that three-time national player of the year and Naismith Hall of Famer Ralph Sampson will share moderator duties with ESPN basketball analyst, former UVa assistant basketball coach and former Virginia Tech head coach Seth Greenberg.

Coaches scheduled to participate include Virginia men’s basketball coach Tony Bennett, Kentucky men’s basketball coach John Calipari, Miami men’s basketball coach Jim Larranaga, Old Dominion men’s basketball coach and former UVa player Jeff Jones, Indiana Pacers head coach and former UVa player Rick Carlisle and former East Carolina head football coaches Ruffin McNeill and Skip Holtz.

Big East Conference commissioner and former UVa women’s basketball standout Val Ackerman will participate along with former Davidson College president John Kuykendall. Former student-athletes featured in the program include East Carolina and NFL standout Carlester Crumpler along with Davidson basketball players Jerry Kroll and Fred Hetzel.

In addition to Jones and Carlisle, former Virginia players featured in the service will include Wally Walker, Marc Iavaroni, Jimmy Miller, Bryant Stith, Jeff Lamp and Bobby Stokes. Friend of the UVa program Lucky Graves will also share memories of Holland.

In addition to the lineup of speakers, three-time Grammy Award winner Bruce Hornsby will perform. A native of Williamsburg, Hornsby, an avid college basketball fan, was one of Holland’s favorite musical artists.

Doors will open at John Paul Jones Arena at 1 p.m. for the event, which begins at 2 p.m. Holland passed away on Feb. 26 at the age of 80.

Tennis teams to host NCAA matches

The Virginia men’s and women’s tennis teams both earn national seeds in their respective NCAA Tournaments and will host first- and second-round matches this weekend.

The defending national champion UVa men’s tennis team (24-4) earned the No. 5 national seed and will host Navy (23-19) in a first round matchup this weekend. The winner of that match will face either VCU (20-5) or Ole Miss (17-9) in a second-round match in Charlottesville.

The UVa women (18-6) earned the No. 12 national seed and will host LIU (12-10) in their first round matchup. The winner of that match will take on the winner of Princeton (16-6) and Fordham (14-7) in the second round in Charlottesville.

Caldwell named assistant swimming coach

Virginia swimming and diving head coach Todd DeSorbo announced the addition of Courtney Caldwell to his staff as assistant coach on Monday. Caldwell has spent the last two seasons as a volunteer assistant with the Cavaliers.

Caldwell joined UVa’s staff for the 2021-22 season, which saw Virginia’s women win seven NCAA individual titles and four relay championships. That season the Cavaliers scored the most points in UVa history to win the NCAA team championship. Virginia had 12 swimmers earn All-America honors with 48 total honors that season.

Prior to Virginia, Caldwell coached with the Porter Valley Polar Bears in Los Angeles where she was the lead coach for their Senior group. Caldwell swam for N.C. State for three years, where she earned All-American honors and contributed to a conference title.

All-ACC honors

Virginia women’s golfers Amanda Sambach and Jennifer Cleary were named to the 15-member All-ACC team on Monday. It marks the second consecutive year both players have picked up All-ACC honors.

The winner of the 2023 ACC individual title, Sambach is ranked No. 40 in the current Golfstat standings. She currently leads the Cavaliers with a 71.57 stroke average and has four top-10 finishes this year. Cleary is second on the team with a 73.14 stroke average and has led the team in tournament scoring three times this season.