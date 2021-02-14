UVA roundup: Men's tennis stumbles against Illinois

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. — The No. 7 Virginia men’s tennis team fell 4-3 to Illinois in a back draw match at the 46th annual ITA Division I National Men’s Team Indoor Championship Presented by Oracle on Sunday at the Atkins Tennis Center in Champaign, Ill.
Virginia (6-2) won the doubles point and took the first two singles matches before the Illini (3-1) won on the final four courts.
Grad student Carl Söderlund and junior William Woodall cruised to a 6-1 win on the top doubles court. The freshman duo of Iñaki Montes and Jeffrey von der Schulenburg secured the point with a 6-2 win on court three.
In singles, freshman Chris Rodesch extended the Cavalier lead with a 7-5, 6-3 win over Lucas Horve on court five. Söderlund won a three-set showdown with No. 15 Alex Brown to give UVa a 3-0 lead.
The Cavaliers and Illini battled in close matches on the other four courts. Both von der Schulenburg and senior Gianni Ross were edged in tiebreakers to decide their first sets. Junior Ryan Goetz was edged 7-5 in his first set and then fell in a tiebreaker in his second set. Montes lost a deuce point for match point in his 7-5 third set against Siphosothando Montsi on court two.
Trio of 70s leads Cavs at tourney
Melbourne, Fla. — The No. 5 Virginia women’s golf team opened the Moon Golf Invitational tied for third after the opening round. The Cavaliers shot 3-under 285 at Duran Golf Club in Melbourne, Fla. South Carolina grabbed the early lead at 6-under 280 while UCF is in second place at 282. Florida State and LSU shared third place with the Cavaliers.
A trio of players shot 2-under par to lead UVa. Senior Beth Lillie and sophomores Celeste Valinho and Virginia Bossi all finished the first day tied for seventh place with scores of 70. Lillie and Valinho tied for third in UVa’s season-opening win at the UCF Challenge two weeks ago.
Freshman Jennifer Cleary rounded out Virginia’s scoring effort with a 3-over 75. She finished the round in 52nd position. Junior Riley Smyth shot 78 and is in 76th place.
The 54-hole event runs through Tuesday.
Softball games canceled because of weather
ATHENS, Ga. — Inclement weather forced the cancellation of Sunday’s softball games at the Red & Black Showcase at Georgia. Virginia (1-1) was originally scheduled to play South Alabama and No. 14 Georgia to close out the weekend event.
Virginia split action on Saturday with a 5-2 loss to the nationally ranked Bulldogs before closing the day with a 9-4 win over the Jaguars.
The Cavaliers are set to return to action on Thursday when Virginia travels to start play in ACC Pod competition against Louisville and Pittsburgh. The games count in the ACC standings and will be played at Duke and NC State. Virginia will play three games each against both the Cardinals and the Panthers at the four-day event.