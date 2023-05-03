For the 15th consecutive time, the Virginia men’s golf team has received a bid to the NCAA Regional Championships. The Cavaliers were awarded the number No. 3 seed among 14 teams at the regional championship site at Bear’s Best Las Vegas.

A total of 81 teams are competing at six regional sites May 15-17 with the top five teams and top individual (not qualifying with a team) advancing to the NCAA Championships, which will take place May 26-31 at Grayhawk Golf Club in Scottsdale, Ariz.

The regional berth marks the 26th time since 1990 that the Cavaliers have competed in postseason play. Virginia is looking to advance to the NCAA Championships for the 17th time in program history. In last year’s Yale Regional, UVa tied for sixth place.

The field for the Las Vegas Regional includes (listed by seed): 1. Arizona State, 2. Stanford, 3. Virginia, 4. Oklahoma State, 5. Northwestern, 6. East Tennessee State, 7. Cincinnati, 8. San Francisco, 9. UNC Greensboro, 10. Long Beach State, 11. Oregon State, 12. Davidson, 13. Kansas City, 14. Lehigh.

Virginia is one of nine ACC schools participating in this year's NCAA Tournament. Also making the tournament this year are Clemson, Duke, Florida State, Georgia Tech, Louisville, N.C. State, North Carolina and Wake Forest.

The Cavaliers enter the postseason ranked No. 16 by Golfstat.

Softball wins regular season finale

The Virginia softball team closed the regular season on a high note Tuesday evening, using an opportunistic offense to grind out a 3-0 victory over Longwood in Farmville. With the victory, the Cavaliers (30-21) hit the 30-win mark for the first time since 2010, when the team went 34-23.

The top of the lineup delivered six of the eight hits for Virginia, but the opportunistic offense scored all three runs without an RBI being recorded in the game.

The Cavaliers' first two runs of the game came across in the first inning. With one out, a ground ball to second was misplayed, allowing Tori Gilbert to reach safely and Jade Hylton to score from second. Virginia went on to load the bases before a wild pitch brought a second run home to give the Cavaliers a 2-0 lead.

UVa added to its advantage in the sixth inning on a fielding error at third off a ball laced to third by Leah Boggs. Kelsey Hackett scored from second on the play after entering to run for Katie Goldberg, who reached on a two-out single.

Savanah Henley (1-2) picked up the win in relief for the Hoos after working 2.0 innings and finishing with two strikeouts and one hit allowed. In total, Virginia used four pitchers in the game. Starter Molly Grube went 3.0 innings. Mikayla Houge, Henley and Eden Bigham also pitched for the Hoos.

“I love how the pitching staff pieced together a shutout," Virginia coach Joanna Hardin said. "They were hitting spots, mixing up speeds and throwing a lot of different looks. They did a great job of working together."

Virginia will return to action next week at the ACC Tournament. Matchups and seeds for the event are still to be determined.

"It’s exciting to have a chance to put things together, grind it out and bring our best to the ACC Tournament next week,” Hardin said.