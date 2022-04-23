UVa roundup: Men's and women's tennis teams both reach ACC finals

The No. 7 Virginia women’s tennis team defeated No. 1 North Carolina (24-2) by a 4-2 score in the ACC Tournament semifinals on Saturday at the Rome Tennis Center in Rome, Ga.

The Cavaliers (20-4) advance to the ACC championship match, where they will face No. 2 seed Duke (18-3, 11-2 ACC) on Sunday at 2 p.m. It will be UVa's first trip to the ACC final since 2015.

Junior Natasha Subhash won the clinching point for the Cavaliers.

“I am just so incredibly proud of this group," Virginia coach Sara O'Leary said. "I think they just handled all the adversity that they face today so well and they did it with such composure and determination. There were so many momentum switches from doubles to singles. And they just kept believing in themselves and believing in each other. And that's what they've been doing the past couple of weeks and I'm just thrilled for them.”

Cavaliers reach ACC final

The top-seeded Virginia men's tennis team defeated No. 4 seed Louisville (19-8, 9-3 ACC) 4-0 in the ACC Tournament semifinals Saturday at the Rome Tennis Center in Rome, Ga. UVa (21-5) will face third-seeded North Carolina (16-7) on Sunday at 10 a.m. in the championship match.

Bar Botzer and Chris Rodesch opened the match with a 6-3 win on doubles court two. The other two courts were closer battles, with court three going to a tiebreaker just as Iñaki Montes and Ryan Goetz pulled out a 7-5 victory on court one.

In singles, Rodesch raced to a 6-2, 6-2 victory against Etienne Donnet on court one to put the Cavaliers up 2-0 before two of the singles courts had finished their first sets. Gianni Ross made it 3-0 with a 6-1, 6-3 win on court six. Goetz won the clincher, defeating Natan Rodrigues 6-4, 6-3 on court four to clinch the match.

Wahoos clinch series

The Virginia softball team clinched the series over Pittsburgh with a 4-3 win on Saturday at Palmer Park.

The Cavaliers (25-21, 11-9 ACC) got on the board with a three-run rally in the fourth inning. It started with a double from Leah Boggs before Gabby Baylog brought her in with a single up the middle. The Hoos would go on to load the bases before a single to second from Kailyn Jones and a sac fly to left from Lauren VanAssche put the Cavaliers on top 3-0.

Pitt (14-23, 2-16 ACC) answered in the fifth with back-to-back doubles to get on the board as part of a two-out rally. The Cavaliers got the run back in the fifth, taking advantage of a Pitt error with two outs to take the lead back out to three runs as Boggs scored on the play.

The Panthers got another run with two outs in the sixth with a solo home run to cut the lead to 4-2 before a single up the middle with two outs in the seventh would trim the lead to one run but Pitt would get no closer.

Hoos close out Virginia Challenge

Jada Seaman highlighted the final day of the Virginia Challenge for the Cavaliers with a win in the 200m, which brought her within a fraction of a second from the Virginia record.

Seaman won the 200m dash and raced to a time of 23.18 to match a Virginia Challenge record set by Paris Daniels in 2014.

On the men’s side of the 200m Jordan Willis set a personal-best time of 21.02 to finish fourth in the event. Jay Pendarvis set a personal best of his own clocking 21.22 to move into sixth on the Virginia all-time performance list.

In the women’s high jump competition, Bex Hawkins soared to an outdoor-best 1.76m (5’9.25m). On the men’s side, Jacob Kelly also set an outdoor-best with his mark of 2.04m (6’8.25”).

Owayne Owens won the triple jump for the Cavaliers with a season-best mark of 16.27m (53’4.5”).

UVa finishes seventh at ACC Championships

The Virginia men’s golf team shot 4-over 292 during Saturday’s final round of stroke play to place seventh in the 12-team field at the ACC Championships at Shark’s Tooth Golf Course in Panama City, Fla.

The top four finishers — North Carolina, Georgia Tech, Florida State and Wake Forest — advanced to the match play portion of the event that starts Sunday. UVa's three-round total was 10-under 854. Pietro Bovari was UVa’s top finisher, placing 13th at 5-under 211. He led the team during the final round with a score of 2-under 211.