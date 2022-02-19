UVa roundup: Coon powers Cavaliers' offense

Freshman Sarah Coon went 4-for-6 with two home runs, five RBI and two runs scored to lead the Virginia softball team on Saturday in a pair of games at the CSU Buc Up Tournament in Charleston, S.C.

Virginia (4-5) defeated Sacred Heart (1-2) by a score of 9-4 before falling to Charleston Southern (3-5) by a score of 5-2.

“We had some very positive moments throughout the day,” Virginia coach Joanna Hardin said. “The challenge on a doubleheader day is to bring the same intensity to every pitch of every inning in every game. Our team is learning a lot about who we are as a team. As we become more consistent, we give ourselves a better opportunity to sustain desirable outcomes. I love coaching this team and I love fighting with them.”

Virginia will close out the CSU Buc Up Tournament with a single game on Sunday against Sacred Heart at 10 a.m.

No. 5 Gators edge No. 7 Hoos

The No. 7 Virginia men’s tennis team (5-5) suffered a 4-2 loss to No. 5 Florida on Saturday in a consolation match at the ITA National Team Indoor Championship at the Nordstrom Tennis Center in Seattle.

Florida (6-2) won the doubles point with wins on the top two courts to take a 1-0 lead. Gianni Ross tied the match 1-1 with a dominant 6-0, 6-2 win against Lukas Greif on court six. The Gators took a 3-1 lead with a win on the top court. Jeffrey von der Schulenburg made it 3-2 with a 6-3, 6-4 win against Duarte Vale on court three.

Chris Rodesch dropped his first set 6-2 against No. 3 Ben Shelton and then rebounded with a 6-4 win in the second set to force a third set. Rodesch staved off one deuce match point when down 5-4 in the third set, but Shelton came back to win the next two games and take the set 7-5 and the match for the Gators.

Goetz was up 7-6 (3), 3-6, 4-1 in the third set against Josh Goodger on court five when play was abandoned.

Cavaliers fall in consolation match

The No. 7 Virginia men’s squash team fell 5-4 to No. 3 Trinity on Saturday in the first consolation round of the Potter Cup at the Penn Squash Center on Saturday afternoon.

Virginia (12-7) got on the board first as Omar El Torkey took down Mohamad Sharaf at the second position on the ladder. El Torkey wasted no time dispatching Sharaf in three games (11-7, 11-9, 11-9). Myles McIntyre quickly doubled Virginia’s lead with a victory in the sixth position on the ladder to give the Hoos a 2-0 lead.

However, Trinity (16-3) battled its way back into the match. Despite Virginia’s Will Holey leading Trinity’s Advait Adik two games to none, Adik strung together three consecutive victories to defeat Holey and earn the Bantams first point of the match. Soon after, Cullen Little fell to Aly Tolba as Trinity leveled the match at 2-2.

After trading two more points on the ladder, the match came down to a dual between Virginia’s CJ Baldini and Will Curtis at the seventh position. Down two games to none and his back to the wall, Baldini rallied with two victories of his own, but came up short in the deciding contest.

UVa closes weekend competition

The Virginia men’s and women’s track and field teams finished competition at the Virginia Tech Challenge in the teams’ final tune-up before the ACC Indoor Championships on Saturday afternoon.

Virginia’s high jumpers turned in solid performances. Jacob Kelly placed second in the high jump with a personal best performance as he leaped to a height of 2.08m (6’9.75”). The mark ranks in the top-eight in the ACC and places Kelly in a tie for seventh on Virginia’s all time performance list.

On the women’s side Bex Hawkins won the high jump for the second time this season with a mark of 1.71m (5’7.25”). Hawkins’ personal best mark sits at 1.77m (5’9.75”) and ranks fifth in the ACC this season.