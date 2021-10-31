UVa roundup: Cavaliers swept by Demon Deacons

The Virginia volleyball team suffered a straight-set loss to Wake Forest on Sunday at Memorial Gymnasium, falling 20-25, 23-25, 23-25.
The Cavaliers (8-14, 1-11 ACC) were out-blocked by the Demon Deacons, 5-4, marking the eighth time this season that an opponent has edged UVa in blocks.
Freshman outside hitter Brooklyn Borum hit a season-high .391 for the Cavaliers, posting 11 kills on 23 swings with just two attack errors. Defensively, Borum also tallied five digs and was error-less in serve receive. In two weekend matches, Borum was a combined 66-for-68 (.971) in serve receive against Virginia Tech on Friday and Wake Forest on Sunday.
Virginia libero Kristen Leland posted a match-high 13 digs, which tied for third most by an individual performances among three-set matches this season.
The Cavaliers return to Mem Gym to host Boston College (13-12, 3-8 ACC) on Friday at 7 p.m. and Syracuse (15-8, 4-7 ACC) on Sunday at noon.
UVa finishes fifth at Landfall Tradition
The Virginia women’s golf team shot its best round of the weekend and moved up to a fifth-place finish at the Landfall Tradition in Wilmington, N.C. The tournament was the final fall event for the fourth-ranked Cavaliers.
UVa shot even-par 288 on Sunday for a three-day total of 8-over 872. Teeing off on holes seven, eight and nine with a shotgun start format, the team was aided by a strong finish that saw all five players make birdie on the par-5 sixth hole. Sixth-ranked South Carolina took the title at 15-under 849.
Sophomore Jennifer Cleary equaled her best tournament finish, placing fourth overall at 3-under 213. It was her best tournament score as a collegiate player. Her opening round 69 matched her best single-round score at UVa. She shot 2-under 70 during the final round.
First-year Amanda Sambach was 17th at even-par 216. She posted a final round score of 75. She also matched her best 18-hole performance by shooting 3-under 69 on the opening day of play.
Graduate student Beth Lillie used a final-round effort of 1-under 71 to move up to 34th place at 5-over 221. Junior Virginia Bossi was one shot behind her in 38th place. Bossi posted a 72 during Sunday’s competition. Senior Riley Smyth rounded out the Cavaliers’ scoring at 234 to place 83.
Bovari leads Daniel Island Intercollegiate
Virginia junior Pietro Bovari owns the lead after 36 holes of play at the Daniel Island Intercollegiate at Daniel Island Club in Daniel Island, S.C.
Bovari fired rounds of 70 and 67 to stand 7-under par entering Monday’s final day of play. The College of Charleston’s Nevill Ruiter is one shot behind Bovari on the leaderboard.
UVa was tied for fourth place after the first two rounds. The Cavaliers posted scores of 291 and 281 for a 36-hole total of 4-under 572. Seton Hall owns the team lead at 12-under 564 followed by Florida State (-8/568) and South Carolina (-5/571). The College of Charleston is tied with the Cavaliers at 4-under.
Cavaliers compete in Halloween Clash
Four members of the Virginia men’s tennis team competed at the Virginia Tech Halloween Clash, which wrapped up Sunday in Blacksburg.
Jackson Allen, Bar Botzer, Gianni Ross and William Woodall played singles and doubles at the tournament against players from Virginia Tech, Radford and ETSU.
Botzer won all three of his singles matches and all three of his doubles matches to lead the Cavaliers. Ross went 2-for-2 in singles and in doubles on Friday and Saturday, but did not play on Sunday.