UVa roundup: Cavaliers swept by Demon Deacons

The Virginia volleyball team suffered a straight-set loss to Wake Forest on Sunday at Memorial Gymnasium, falling 20-25, 23-25, 23-25.

The Cavaliers (8-14, 1-11 ACC) were out-blocked by the Demon Deacons, 5-4, marking the eighth time this season that an opponent has edged UVa in blocks.

Freshman outside hitter Brooklyn Borum hit a season-high .391 for the Cavaliers, posting 11 kills on 23 swings with just two attack errors. Defensively, Borum also tallied five digs and was error-less in serve receive. In two weekend matches, Borum was a combined 66-for-68 (.971) in serve receive against Virginia Tech on Friday and Wake Forest on Sunday.

Virginia libero Kristen Leland posted a match-high 13 digs, which tied for third most by an individual performances among three-set matches this season.

The Cavaliers return to Mem Gym to host Boston College (13-12, 3-8 ACC) on Friday at 7 p.m. and Syracuse (15-8, 4-7 ACC) on Sunday at noon.

UVa finishes fifth at Landfall Tradition

The Virginia women’s golf team shot its best round of the weekend and moved up to a fifth-place finish at the Landfall Tradition in Wilmington, N.C. The tournament was the final fall event for the fourth-ranked Cavaliers.