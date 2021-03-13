UVa roundup: Cavaliers suffer first loss of the season at Boston College

The No. 8 Virginia women’s lacrosse team suffered its first loss of the season on Saturday, falling 20-11 to No. 10 Boston College at the Newton Campus Lacrosse & Soccer Field.
Lillie Kloak led UVa (5-1, 2-1 ACC) with three goals, while Morgan Schwab had two goals. Six other Cavaliers added a goal.
Virginia trailed in shots (34-24) and draw controls (22-10). The Cavaliers had 12 saves to 10 for BC (4-1, 1-1 ACC). UVa had six caused turnovers and committed eight turnovers to 13 for the Eagles. Charlotte North led BC with seven goals and had two assists.
Virginia wins 10 races
The No. 7 Virginia rowing team won all 10 of its races to open the 2021 season at the Oak Ridge Cardinal Invitational on Saturday in Oak Ridge, Tenn. The Cavaliers won all five of their races against No. 12 Wisconsin and Louisville in the morning session. UVa posted wins in the Varsity Eight (6:15.442), Varsity Four (7:10.160), Third Varsity Eight (6:36.588), Second Varsity Eight (6:25.023) and Second Varsity Four (7:11.900).
In afternoon racing, Virginia won each its five races against crews from No. 3 Michigan and Notre Dame. The Cavaliers registered wins in the Varsity Eight (6:13.166), Varsity Four (6:59.466), Third Varsity Eight (6:36.588), Second Varsity Eight (6:28.377) and Second Varsity Four (7:06.512).
UVa sweeps Virginia Tech
The No. 14 Virginia women’s tennis team picked up a 7-0 victory over Virginia Tech (3-9, 0-6 ACC) on Saturday at the Virginia Tennis Facility at the Boar’s Head Resort. The Cavaliers (9-2, 5-1 ACC), playing on their new courts for the first time, took the doubles point and won five of six singles matches in straight sets.
"It was such a great day being out of this new facility," Virginia coach Sara O'Leary said. "I feel like the girls has played with so much pride, being out here on these new courts we've been looking forward to for so long.”
Late penalty stroke sinks Wahoos
A late Louisville goal sank the Virginia field hockey team's upset hopes on Saturday in a 2-1 loss at Trager Stadium. The Cardinals were awarded a penalty stroke with two minutes left in regulation. Mercedes Pastor converted the opportunity, giving the Cardinals the lead for good.
After a scoreless first quarter that saw Virginia (4-9, 0-2 ACC) take the only two shots, Louisville (10-3, 1-1 ACC) broke the tie by converting a penalty corner 1:13 in the second quarter. The Cardinals’ one-goal advantage stood until Virginia midfielder Annie McDonough scored with 5:43 left to tie the game.
Three divers qualify for NCAA meet
All three of Virginia’s divers qualified for the 2021 NCAA Women’s Swimming and Diving Championships with their performances at the NCAA Zone A Championship in Greensboro, N.C.
Jocelyn Porter started the meet by finishing second on the 1-meter board with a score of 525.95 to advance in the event. Porter followed that up by taking the top spot on the 3-meter (619.75) on Friday and finishing third on the platform (455.15) to advance in all three events.
Jennifer Bell was third on the 3-meter (585.20) and Charlotte Bowen was sixth (561.70) to secure spots at the NCAA Championships.
Hoos move up to fourth
The Virginia men’s golf team shot 1-under 287 to move up to fourth place at the 16-team Linger Longer Invitational in Greensboro, Ga. The Cavaliers’ two-round total is 2-over 578. Charlotte leads the field at 14-under 562.
WeiWei Gao continues to lead UVa. The senior shot even-par 72 and is tied for fifth place at 4-under 140. Pietro Bovari had the best round of Virginia’s scoring players, shooting 1-under 71 to improve to 25th place at 1-over 145.
Smyth leads Cavs at Augusta
Behind a sizzling second-round performance of junior Riley Smyth, the No. 7 Virginia women’s golf team finished the first day of the 16-team Valspar Augusta Invitational in fifth place. UVa posted scores of 2-under 286 and 6-under 282 for a 36-hole total of 8-under 568.
Smyth shot 5-under 67 during the second round to finish the day tied for third place at 7-under 137. She shot 2-under 70 during the morning’s first round. It marked the second time this season Smyth has posted a career-best round of 67.
Owens, Hazzard earn All-America honors
Virginia saw two competitors earn first-team All-America honors Saturday during the final day of action at the NCAA Indoor Track and Field Championships in Fayetteville, Ark.
Senior Halle Hazzard placed eighth (7.27 seconds) in the 60-meter dash finals to achieve the honor and sophomore Owayne Owens had a sixth-place performance in the triple jump.
Owens smashed his personal best mark in the triple jump, going 16.53m (54’2.75”) in his sixth and final attempt.
Virginia drops doubleheader
The Virginia softball team (6-12, 2-10 ACC) dropped both games of a doubleheader to No. 13 Duke (18-1, 7-1 ACC) on Saturday, falling 5-1 in game one before losing 10-9 in nine innings in game two. Clare Zureich took the loss in her start in game one, while Aly Rayle suffered the loss in relief in game two.
Cavaliers swept by Hurricanes
The Virginia volleyball team lost to Miami in straight sets against on Saturday afternoon, falling 25-17, 25-15, 25-15. Sarah Billiard led UVa (2-11, 0-11 ACC) with eight kills, while Christine Jarman added five kills. Megan Wilson had 13 assists, while Jarman had a team-best eight digs in the losing cause.