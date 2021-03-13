UVa roundup: Cavaliers suffer first loss of the season at Boston College

Jocelyn Porter started the meet by finishing second on the 1-meter board with a score of 525.95 to advance in the event. Porter followed that up by taking the top spot on the 3-meter (619.75) on Friday and finishing third on the platform (455.15) to advance in all three events.

Jennifer Bell was third on the 3-meter (585.20) and Charlotte Bowen was sixth (561.70) to secure spots at the NCAA Championships.

Hoos move up to fourth

The Virginia men’s golf team shot 1-under 287 to move up to fourth place at the 16-team Linger Longer Invitational in Greensboro, Ga. The Cavaliers’ two-round total is 2-over 578. Charlotte leads the field at 14-under 562.

WeiWei Gao continues to lead UVa. The senior shot even-par 72 and is tied for fifth place at 4-under 140. Pietro Bovari had the best round of Virginia’s scoring players, shooting 1-under 71 to improve to 25th place at 1-over 145.

Smyth leads Cavs at Augusta

Behind a sizzling second-round performance of junior Riley Smyth, the No. 7 Virginia women’s golf team finished the first day of the 16-team Valspar Augusta Invitational in fifth place. UVa posted scores of 2-under 286 and 6-under 282 for a 36-hole total of 8-under 568.