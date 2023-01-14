UVa roundup: Cavaliers split dual meet with Hokies

The No. 1 Virginia women’s swimming and diving team defeated Virginia Tech 207-91, while the No. 11 Virginia men’s team fell 151-132 to No. 19 Virginia Tech on Saturday at the UVa Aquatic & Fitness Center.

The UVa women won 15 of the 16 events, with senior Jennifer Bell sweeping the diving events for the Cavaliers. Bell posted the second-best score in school history on the 1-meter board with a 326.63 and the fourth-best score on the 3-meter with a 334.28.

Senior Ella Nelson, junior Alex Walsh and sophomore Gretchen Walsh all picked up two wins for the UVa.

Nelson won the 100-yard breaststroke (1:00.85) and 500-yard freestyle (4:48.21), while Alex Walsh won the 100-yard butterfly (51.91) and 100-yard freestyle (48.56). Gretchen Walsh swam a pool record to win the 200-yard backstroke (1:51.42) and won the 50-yard freestyle (21.26).

Senior Maddie Donohoe won the 1,000-yard freestyle in a season-best time of 9:48.87. Freshman Aimee Canny made her UVa debut with a win in the 200-yard freestyle in a time of 1:46.10. Sophomore Reilly Tiltmann took the 100-yard backstroke with a time of 53.02.

Freshman Emma Weber won the 200-yard breaststroke in 2:11.69. Kate Douglass added a pool record to close out the individual events with a 1:52.07 to win the 200-yard individual medley.

UVa’s 200-yard medley relay group of Gretchen Walsh, Alex Walsh, senior Lexi Cuomo and Douglass won with a time of 1:35.08. Junior Abby Harter, Gretchen Walsh, Tiltmann and Cuomo won the 400-yard freestyle relay with a time of 3:17.16.

Senior Jack Wright won two events to pace the UVa men. He took first in the 200-yard freestyle with a season-best time of 1:35.72 and won the 500-yard freestyle in 4:25.85.

Junior Noah Nichols cruised to a win in the 100-yard breaststroke in 53.10. Senior Josh Fong took first in the 200-yard butterfly with a time of 1:45.45. Junior Matt Brownstead and senior August Lamb went 1-2 in the 50-yard freestyle, with Brownstead finishing in 19.99 and Lamb in 20.03.

Sophomore Jack Aikins out-touched Virginia Tech’s Nico Garcia to win the 200-yard backstroke in 1:46.14. The relay group of Brownstead, Nichols, Fong and Lamb won the 200-yard medley relay with a time of 1:25.94.

Hoos split at Virginia Duals

The Virginia wrestling team (6-2) split a pair of duals on Saturday to close out the Virginia Duals, earning a 33-6 victory over Kent State (0-6) before dropping a 22-14 decision to No. 23 Maryland (8-2).

The Cavaliers got the day started with a strong performance against the Golden Flashes, winning eight of the 10 weight classes, with four wrestlers posting bonus-point victories.

Included in those were back-to-back pins from Michael Gioffre at 149 pounds and Denton Spencer at 157 pounds. Gioffre’s pin came against No. 32 Kody Komora. Dylan Cedeno posted a tech fall at 141 pounds while, while Nick Hamilton also posted a major decision over No. 25 Enrique Munguia.

The day’s second dual was a hard-fought battle with No. 23 Maryland that saw four weight classes go to sudden victory and five weight classes decided by two points.

After Garrett Grice got the Hoos on the board with his win at 133 pounds, the Cavaliers put together a rally with wins from Hamilton at 165 pounds, No. 16 Neil Antrassian at 184 pounds and Michael Battista at 197 pounds to pull within two in the team score. Maryland would lock up the dual with a pin at heavyweight.

“I’m really proud of this team and I’m thankful to be a coach today,” Virginia coach Steve Garland said. “They wrestled so well this weekend and were there for each other. We say the word family a lot in athletics, it is probably overused, but I think we are getting there. I talked to the team about “dying to self” and they showed that this weekend. Again, I’m just a really proud coach right now. We lost a tough on there at the end to a tough team. They won the bulk of the close ones. This will sting and that pain will purify us long term. Pain always does.”

Virginia jumps into ACC competition next weekend when the Cavaliers host No. 25 Pittsburgh at Memorial Gym on Friday at 7 p.m.

Squash teams sweep Chatham

The Virginia men’s and women’s squash teams each earned 9-0 win over Chatham on Saturday afternoon at the McArthur Squash Center.

The No. 5 UVa men earned seven 3-0 sweeps in their victory. It was the second win of the weekend for the Cavaliers and thier fourth-straight win on the season. In the women’s match, nine of No. 7 UVa’s victories came in straight games.