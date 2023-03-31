Eden Bigham threw a shutout for the third straight start as the Virginia softball team defeated North Carolina 3-0 on Friday at Palmer Park.

Bigham (9-3) picked up the win after allowing only three hits with three walks and four strikeouts in a complete-game effort. She has now earned wins in four straight appearances dating back to last week’s start against Hofstra in a doubleheader with the Pride.

“Eden Bigham did what she does and kept them off balance,” Virginia coach Joanna Hardin said.

After putting runners in scoring position early, the Cavaliers (24-10, 5-5 ACC) broke through in the fourth inning with three runs that would prove to be the only scoring in the game.

With two runners on and one out, Lauren VanAssche hit a foul fly to left that was caught on the run. Abby Weaver took the opportunity to tag up, sprint home and slide under the tag for the first run.

Leah Boggs advanced to third on the play to set up a score on a double to left from Gabby Baylog. A throwing error on the play allowed Baylog to head to third and set up her score on a fielding error at short on a ground ball from Kailyn Jones.

The lead would hold down the stretch as the Hoos locked up the shutout.

“We stuck with it,” Hardin said. “We were gritty but a little off balance at the beginning. We kept playing our game and strung some hits together. We had some timely hitting in the fourth inning. It was good to see Gabby Baylog not just hit the ball hard, but take advantage of a throwing error in that inning. It was really good softball across the board.”

Virginia and North Carolina (13-24, 3-7 ACC) continue the series at 1 p.m. on Saturday as part of Military Appreciation Weekend at Palmer Park.

“There are a lot of positives going into game two on Saturday,” Hardin said.

Women’s tennis tops Georgia Tech

The No. 12 Virginia women’s tennis team picked up a 4-3 victory over No. 20 Georgia Tech on Friday at the Boar’s Head Sports Club.

The match started with the Cavaliers (14-4, 7-2 ACC) taking the doubles point on the outdoor courts before action was moved indoors when it began raining during the singles first sets.

When play resumed, Virginia won three singles matches to take a 4-0 lead. Georgia Tech (10-7, 4-5 ACC) took the final three courts to make it a 4-3 final score.

Senior Natasha Subhash clinched the victory by picking up a top 10 singles win, downing No. 7 Carol Lee 6-3, 6-3 on the top court.

The Cavaliers close the weekend hosting No. 30 Clemson (14-7, 2-6 ACC) on Sunday at 12 p.m. at the Virginia Tennis Facility at the Boar’s Head Resort.