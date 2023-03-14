Two days removed from being shut out for the first time this season, the Virginia baseball team got its bats rolling again, cranking out 17 hits in a 20-5 win over George Washington on Tuesday at Disharoon Park.

Ethan O’Donnell went 4-for-4 with a home run, three RBI and three runs scored to lead the Cavaliers (15-1), who remained unbeaten at home this season. Casey Saucke went 2 for 3 with three RBI and two runs scored, while Colin Tuft and Henry Godbout each tallied two hits and two RBI in the winning effort.

The Cavaliers scored four runs in the first inning to jump-start their big day at the plate. Virginia brought another run across in the second, then had another four-run inning in the third to take a 9-0 lead.

George Washington put up four runs in the top of the fifth inning to trim the UVa lead to five, but the Cavaliers answered with five runs in the bottom of the inning to take a 14-4 lead.

Virginia tacked on four more runs in the bottom of the sixth to make it 18-4. After GW scored a run in the top of the seventh, the Cavaliers scored two runs in the bottom of the inning to provide the final margin.

Connelly Early (4-0) earned the win on the mound for Virginia after giving up four hits and no runs while striking out three in three innings of work.

The Hoos return to action on Thursday when they open a three-game ACC series with N.C. State in Raleigh. First pitch is set for 7 p.m. on ACC Network.

James shares medalist honors

For the third time this season, first-year Ben James has won or shared medalist honors at a tournament. James tied for first place at the General Hackler Championship in Myrtle Beach, S.C. on Tuesday as No. 16 UVa placed second in the 14-team field.

East Tennessee State’s Mats Ege matched James on top of the leaderboard with a score of 13-under 203. ETSU won the team title at 24-under 840 while the Hoos were the runners-up at 18-under 846. Virginia shot 4-over 292 during Tuesday’s final round.

James becomes the first Cavalier to place first in three tournaments in the same season since Ben Kohles in 2009-10. Jimmy Flippen also accomplished the feat in 1991-92.

James opened his collegiate career with a win at the Streamsong Invitational and then finished first at the Hamptons Intercollegiate. Both of those tournaments were held last fall.

No. 1 Hoos eye another title

The No. 1 Virginia women’s swimming and diving team will look to win its third straight national title at 2023 NCAA Championships, which begin Wednesday and run through Saturday at the Allan Jones Intercollegiate Aquatic Center in Knoxville, Tenn.

Virginia has won the last two NCAA Championships and won the third-most events ever at the NCAA Championships by a team with 11 in 2022. Last year the Cavaliers won it all with a total of 551.5 points, 145.5 points ahead of second place Texas.

Virginia returns all three individual champions from last season, led by senior Kate Douglass (50 free, 100 fly, 200 breast) and junior Alex Walsh (200 IM, 200 free, 200 fly), who both swept their events. Sophomore Gretchen Walsh won her first career title in the 100-yard freestyle. UVa also won titles in four of the five relays (200 and 400 free, 200 and 400 medley) last season.

ACC honors for Dickson

Virginia men’s lacrosse player Xander Dickson was named the ACC’s Offensive Player of the Week on Tuesday. Dickson tallied a team-best 10 goals, scoring on 62.5% of his shots, and added two assists in the Cavaliers’ pair of wins over then-No. 11 Johns Hopkins (March 7) and Towson (March 11).

The Greenwich, Connecticut native currently leads the ACC and is third in the nation in goals per game (4.17). He is also No. 7 in the country in points per game (5.33), also good for second in the ACC.