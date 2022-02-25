UVa roundup: Cavaliers roll in ACC opener

The No. 9 Virginia women’s tennis team opened Atlantic Coast Conference play with a convincing 6-1 victory over Boston College on Friday at the Virginia Tennis Facility at the Boar’s Head Resort.

The Cavaliers (9-1, 1-0) won the doubles point and five of the six singles courts in straight sets.

Emma Navarro, who was playing doubles for the first time with fellow sophomore Hibah Shaikh, opened the match with a 6-2 win on court one. Amber O’Dell and Sofia Munera clinched the doubles point with a 6-2 victory on court two. Sara Ziodato and Natasha Subhash finished off a double sweep for UVa with a 6-4 win on three.

In singles, Navarro sailed through a 6-1, 6-0 victory against Marica Aguiar to give Virginia a 2-0 lead. Thirty minutes later, Shaikh and Munera finished their victories on courts six and three to clinch the victory for the Cavaliers. Subhash made it 5-0 for Virginia a few minutes later with a 6-3, 6-2 win on court two. After BC (3-3, 0-1 ACC) picked up a point by winning a third-set super tiebreaker on court four, Ziodato closed out a 7-6 (5), 6-4 battle against Hailey Wilcox on court five.

The Cavaliers wrap up their homestand by hosting Syracuse on Sunday at 11 a.m.

Trio makes U.S. U-23 team

Three members of the Virginia women’s soccer team — midfielder Lia Godfrey, forward Alexa Spaanstra and defender Talia Staude — have been named to the roster for the U.S. U-23 Youth National Team that will compete at the upcoming Thorns Preseason Tournament.

The U-23 Youth National Team will face three NWSL teams at the tournament, which takes place March 5-11. The U.S. Under-23s are taking part in Thorns Preseason Tournament for the fourth time and first since 2019. All the matches will take place at Providence Park, home of Portland Thorns FC.

The USA opens against the Chicago Red Stars on Saturday, March 5 at 2:30 p.m. PT followed by the Portland Thorns taking on OL Reign at 5 p.m. PT. The tournament continues on Tuesday, March 8 with the Red Stars facing OL Reign at 5 p.m. PT and the USA will play the Thorns at 7:30 p.m. PT. The friendly competition will finish on Friday, March 11 as the USA faces OL Reign at 5 p.m. PT and the Thorns take on the Red Stars at 7:30 p.m. PT.

The roster includes players from 12 different colleges. Ten of those players come from the ACC, six are from the Pac-12 and four are from the Big Ten. There are three players on the roster from Penn State and Virginia, and two each from Duke, Florida State, Stanford and USC.