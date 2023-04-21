The Virginia women’s tennis team held on to earn a 4-3 victory over Miami in the ACC Tournament quarterfinals on Friday at the Cary Tennis Park in Cary, N.C.

The Cavaliers (18-5) won the doubles point and jumped out to a 3-1 lead against the Hurricanes, but Miami (15-6) came back to tie the match 3-3. Freshman Annabelle Xu won the clinching point for Virginia, winning a tiebreaker 8-6 to decide her second set on court four.

No. 4 seed UVa advances to face No. 1 seed North Carolina (28-0) on Saturday at 10 a.m. in the semifinals.

“I’m really proud of the composure, toughness and belief we played with today,” Virginia head coach Sara O’Leary said. “Miami is a very good team who always makes you earn the win. No matter the situation in each individual match, we stayed present and that paid off.

“I’m proud of the way Annabelle handled the moment of being the last match on the court. She stayed composed and confident in the work she’s put in all year, and I’m happy she got the opportunity to be in that situation because it’s an amazing experience when you take it on the right way, and you have teammates who love and support you. It was a good team win today but now our focus is on recovery and our match tomorrow.”

Men’s tennis edges Miami

The Virginia men’s tennis team picked up a 4-2 victory over Miami on Friday in the ACC Tournament quarterfinals at the Cary Tennis Park in Cary, N.C.

The Cavaliers (22-4, 12-0 ACC) dropped the doubles point but rallied in singles to advance in the tournament. Junior Alexander Kiefer won the clinching point at No. 5 singles.

Virginia, the top seed in the tournament, faces No. 5 seed Florida State (19-7, 8-4 ACC) on Saturday at 2 p.m. in the semifinals. Due to forecasted inclement weather, the match has been moved to the indoor courts at Duke.

Virginia in fifth at Pinehurst

The No. 16 Virginia men’s golf team is in fifth place after the opening 36 holes of competition at the ACC Championships at the Golf Club of North Carolina in Pinehurst, N.C. The Cavaliers opened Friday’s play by shooting 7-under 281 and then posted an afternoon round of 7-over 295 for a two-round total of even par 576.

The top four teams following Saturday’s final round of stroke play will advance to the match play semifinals. Georgia Tech leads the 12-team field at 13-under 563 while Wake Forest is in second place at 11-under 565. Florida State is third at 4-under 572 and Duke is in fourth place at 3-under 573, three shots ahead of the Cavaliers.

UVa was led on Friday by freshman Ben James, who posted scores of 68 and 72 to finish in a tie for fourth place at 4-under 140. He is five shots behind tournament leader Michael Brennan of Wake Forest.

Women’s lacrosse tops Virginia Tech

The No. 11 Virginia women’s lacrosse team used a strong third quarter to pull away for a 15-10 over Virginia Tech on Thursday night at Klöckner Stadium and secure a point in the Commonwealth Clash.

The Cavaliers (11-5, 6-3 ACC) opened the second half with a 3-0 run and outscored the Hokies (9-8, 3-6 ACC) 6-2 in the third quarter to break the game open. All six of UVa’s goals were from different players. Junior Morgan Schwab had two assists and a goal in the quarter.

Sophomore Rachel Clark scored five goals and added two assists to lead the Cavaliers. Junior Mackenzie Hoeg notched a hat trick, going 3-for-3 on her shots, while junior Morgan Schwab had three assists and one goal and senior Jaime Biskup finished with three goals and one assist.

UVa led in shots (27-24), draw controls (17-12) and ground balls (14-11). Sophomore Abby Jansen had eight saves in goal for the Cavaliers.

Virginia will be the No. 4 seed in the ACC Tournament. The Cavaliers will face No. 5 seed Notre Dame on Wednesday at 1:30 p.m. in Charlotte, N.C.