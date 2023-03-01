GREENSBORO, N.C. — The Virginia women's basketball team's stay at the ACC Tournament was a brief one.

Jewel Spear scored 19 points and 12th-seeded Wake Forest turned back the 13th-seeded Cavaliers, 68-57, on Wednesday in the opening game of the tournament at the Greensboro Coliseum.

The Demon Deacons (15-15), who led by 18 when Olivia Summiel opened the fourth quarter with a 3-pointer, earned a meeting with fifth-seeded Florida State in the second round on Thursday morning.

The Cavaliers didn’t score after a basket by McKenna Dale pulled them within 62-57. They had two possessions to get closer but missed their last seven shots.

Elise Williams added 16 points for Wake Forest, which snapped a five-game losing streak. Senior guard Kaia Harrison left the game late in the second quarter with an ankle injury and did not return.

Camryn Taylor had 19 points and Alexia Smith 14 for Virginia (15-15), which lost 11 of its last 12 after starting the season 12-0. The Cavaliers won the only regular-season meeting 72-52 on Nov. 13. UVa had only seven players dress for Wednesday's game. Freshman guard Yonta Vaughn was in concussion protocols and did not attend the game.

“I’m disappointed," Virginia coach Amaka Agugua-Hamilton said. "Obviously, I don’t think we fought like how we’ve been fighting all season. We’ve had a lot of adversity this year, had to overcome a lot. Only had seven available players today. And I don’t believe in making excuses, so I think we should still be able to fight and play Virginia women’s basketball. I don’t think we did that today."

The Demon Deacons had an early 16-0 run to lead 16-4 but the Cavaliers had a 13-4 run in the last four minutes of the second quarter to trail 28-25 at the half.

Wake Forest led 49-28 after a 21-1 run in the third quarter but an immediate 11-1 answer gave Virginia hope. Early in the fourth quarter the Hoos went on a 14-2 run and there was plenty of time but they went cold again.

The loss to brought an end to Agugua-Hamilton's first season as UVa head coach. The season started with promise as Virginia won its first 12 games, but the Cavaliers struggled down the stretch as injuries and adversity mounted.

“It’s been a long season," Agugua-Hamilton said. "I think our players need a break, mentally and physically. Coaches and coaching staff need a break. But to end the season 15-15 after just winning five games last season is definitely a success. But we’ll be way better next year.”

Cavaliers finish 14th

The No. 13 Virginia women’s golf team shot 2-over 286 during the final round of the Darius Rucker Intercollegiate on Wednesday to finish 14th at 38-over 890. The Cavaliers’ final round score was the third best of any team during Wednesday’s play. LSU rallied to win the team title at 6-over 858. Tournament host South Carolina was the runner-up at 10-over 862.

Celeste Valinho, playing in her first tournament of the spring, was UVa’s top finisher at 7-over 220. She was 30th overall. Amanda Sambach shot even par 71 for the second consecutive day and moved up to 53rd place at 224. Megan Propeck had UVa’s best final round score, shooting 2-under 69. She tied teammate Riley Smyth for 66th place at 227.

17 UVa swimmers qualify for NCAA meet

The No. 1 Virginia women’s swimming & diving team had 17 swimmers qualify for the upcoming NCAA Championships. UVa’s 17 swimmers are the most by any school to qualify for this year’s championship and the Cavaliers combined for 37 events among those swimmers. Eight of the 17 qualified in all three individual events and four made two individual events.

The Cavaliers that made the cut are Sam Baron (200 fly), Ella Bathurst (200 back), Aimee Canny (100 free, 200 free, 200 IM), Lexi Cuomo (100 fly, 50 free, 100 free), Maddie Donohoe (500 free, 1650 free), Kate Douglass (200 IM, 100 fly, 200 breast), Abby Harter (200 IM, 100 fly, 200 fly), Anna Keating (200 breast), Sophia Knapp (1650 free), Ella Nelson (200 IM, 400 IM, 200 breast), Carly Novelline (100 fly, 100 back), Maxine Parker (100 free, 50 free), Reilly Tiltmann (100 back, 200 free, 200 back), Alex Walsh (200 fly, 200 IM, 400 IM), Gretchen Walsh (100 free, 50 free, 100 back), Emma Weber (100 breast, 200 breast) and Jaycee Yegher (100 breast).