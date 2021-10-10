UVa roundup: Cavaliers clobber Eagles with five-goal barrage

The No. 2 Virginia women’s soccer team exploded for five goals in less than 12 minutes in the second half to cruise to a 5-0 road victory at Syracuse on Sunday.

Haley Hopkins tallied a brace and an assist in the offensive onslaught, including the game-winning goal for the Cavaliers (12-1-1, 5-0-1 ACC).

Lizzy Sierack, Lia Godfrey and Lacey McCormack also scored for Virginia.

“It was really two completely different halves," Virginia coach Steve Swanson said. "We struggled to generate many quality chances in the first half as we were a bit impatient and tended to settle for longer shots. But in the second half we put more pressure on their defense and we were able to get in their attacking box more. Certainly our set plays were a difference today.”

Virginia returns home after four-straight games on the road to host No. 24 Notre Dame on Oct. 17. The match is set for a 3 p.m. kick on ACC Network.

UVa rally falls short

After dropping the first two sets of Sunday’s match against Clemson, the Virginia volleyball team (8-8, 1-5 ACC) was able to force a decisive fifth set, but ultimately it was the Tigers who prevailed.