UVa roundup: Cavaliers advance to ITA Indoors

The No. 9 Virginia women’s tennis team earned a spot in the 16-team field of the 35th Annual ITA National Team Indoor Championships with a 4-3 win over No. 16 Stanford on Saturday in the championship match of ITA Kickoff Weekend.

Sophomore Emma Navarro clinched the victory for the Cavaliers (5-0) with a win on the top court.

In doubles, the Cavaliers and Cardinal split 7-5 decisions on courts two and three, leaving the doubles point to be decided on court one. Navarro and O’Dell battled Angelica Blake and Connie Ma to a 6-6 deadlock before being edged 8-6 in the tiebreaker to give Stanford the 1-0 lead.

Stanford increased the lead to 2-0 with a straight-set victory on five. Then the Cavaliers came charging back, picking up three wins in a five-minute span.

Junior Sophia Munera won 6-2, 4-6, 6-1 on court four. After winning her first set in a tiebreaker, junior Natasha Subhash logged a 6-1 win in the second to take her match on court three. Then freshman Elaine Chervinsky picked up a late break to close out a 6-1, 3-6, 7-5 victory on court two.

Stanford’s Sara Choy won a gritty three-set battle against Sara Ziodato 6-2, 4-6, 6-4 to tie the match.

Navarro and Ma were tied 1-1 in the third set when the Choy/Ziodato match finished. It was tied 4-4 when Navarro broke Ma’s serve to take a 5-4 lead. Navarro served out the match to win 6-2, 6-7 (5), 6-4 and seal the victory for the Cavaliers.

UVa reaches kickoff final

The No. 6 Virginia men’s tennis team picked up a 4-0 victory over Ball State on Saturday in the opening round of ITA Kickoff Weekend matches at the Boar’s Head Sports Club.

The Cavaliers (4-0) will now face Georgia Tech (3-0) on Sunday at 1 p.m. at the Boar’s Head in the final. The Yelow Jackets defeated Middle Tennessee State 4-2 in the first match of the day to advance to the championship.

The winner of Sunday’s match between Virginia and Georgia Tech will earn an invitation to the 47th Annual ITA National Team Indoor Championships, which will take place Feb. 18-21 in Seattle. Virginia has only failed to advance out of ITA Kickoff Weekend twice in the previous 13 years of the tournament

Virginia picked up two quick wins on doubles courts one and two to secure the doubles point. In singles, senior Ryan Goetz won his match on court three by a 6-3, 6-0 score, followed by a 6-1, 6-2 victory from sophomore Jeffrey von der Schulenburg on court two. Grad student Bar Botzer clinched the victory with a 6-1, 6-4 win on the top court.