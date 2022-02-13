UVa roundup: Biskup scores six goals in victory over Cal

Jaime Biskup scored a career-high six goals to lead the No. 11 Virginia women’s lacrosse team to an 18-5 victory over California on a snowy Sunday afternoon at Klöckner Stadium.

Biskup was one of nine different goal scorers for the Cavaliers, who improved to 2-0 on the season.

Morgan Schwab dished out a career-high five assists and added a goal to lead UVa with six points. Mackenzie Hoeg tallied a hat trick, while Courtlynne Caskin added two goals and an assist, and Kate Miller chipped in a career-high two goals.

Virginia had 46 shots while holding Cal to just 13. The Cavaliers also led in draw controls (17-10) and caused turnovers (10-1). Cal’s Riley Drullinger had 10 saves and Amanda Morse led the Bears with two goals.

The Cavaliers closed the game on an 8-0 run, holding Cal without a goal for the final 22:05 of the game.

“It is really nice to have a convincing win," Virginia coach Julie Myers said. "It didn’t necessarily feel that way throughout the course of the game, but to hold a team to five goals is a really nice effort. We generated almost 50 shots. I wish we were more effective on our shooting, but all told it was a great team effort. Happy to play in the snow and have that experience under our belt. We are looking forward to what is coming next.”

Hoos fall in weekend finale

The Virginia softball team suffered a 5-0 loss to North Carolina on Sunday to close out a weekend of play at the Gamecock Invitational in Columbia, S.C.

Savanah Henley (0-3) took the loss for the Cavaliers (2-3) after allowing three runs on five hits. She did not walk a batter and struck out three in her 5.0 innings of work.

Hannah George (2-0) picked up the win for North Carolina (3-0). She allowed four hits, walked two and struck out four in her 5.1 innings of work for the Tar Heels.

Virginia will hit the road again next weekend, traveling to compete at the CSU Buc Up Tournament hosted by Charleston Southern. The Cavaliers will play Friday through Sunday and face off against Sacred Heart and Charleston Southern across five games.

No. 7 UVa tops No. 3 Georgia

The No. 7 Virginia women’s tennis team closed out play at the ITA National Team Indoor Championship with a 4-3 victory over No. 3 Georgia in a consolation match on Sunday at the Nielsen Tennis Stadium in Madison, Wisc.

In a rematch of last year’s NCAA Sweet 16 match, Virginia (8-1) went up 3-0 on the Bulldogs (3-2), but Georgia rallied to tie the match at three. Senior Sofia Munera clinched the victory for the Cavaliers on court four.

“I’m so proud of the effort, intention and grit the team played with today," Virginia coach Sara O'Leary said. "Georgia is a very good team who made us earn everything today from doubles until the last match on. We were disappointed with how we finished our match yesterday with UNC but we learned a lot from that match. I’m incredibly proud of the poise Sofia showed being the last match on. She really embraced the moment along with the rest of the team. It was a complete team effort and we are excited to keep growing and building as a team.”

No. 7 Hoos fall to No. 4 TCU

The No. 7 Virginia men’s tennis team suffered a 4-1 loss to No. 4 TCU on Sunday at the Bayard H. Friedman Tennis Center in Fort Worth, Texas.

TCU (8-1) won the doubles point to take a 1-0 lead into singles. The Horned Frogs went up 2-0 with a win on court two. Jeffrey von der Schulenburg won 6-3, 7-6 (3) against Sander Jong on court four to give UVa (5-3) its lone point of the match.

Chris Rodesch dropped his first set after losing a tiebreaker 7-1, but rebounded with a 7-5 win in the second set. He fell 6-3 in the third to make it 3-1. TCU sealed the victory with a straight-set win on court five.