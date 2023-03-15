The University of Virginia Strategic Investment Fund awarded over $66 million to finance university professorships, scholarships and affordable housing initiatives.

President Jim Ryan announced the contributions during a Board of Visitors meeting on March 3. The fund, which was established in 2016 to financially support Ryan’s 2030 strategic plan, has agreed to add $35 million to the existing amount of $33 million in the Bicentennial Scholars Fund.

The Strategic Investment Fund has invested more than $315 million in the account since 2016. The university will match gifts of $100,000 and $1 million by 50% to add to the fund for endowed need-based scholarship.

Since 2016, the Bicentennial Scholars Fund has raised $588 million and created at least 540 endowed scholarship funds across UVa to help students graduate without student debt.

“Two of our top priorities for the Honor the Future campaign are making UVA more accessible to all students and attracting and retaining the very best faculty,” Ryan said. “The Bicentennial Scholarship and Professorship programs have been so successful that we are contributing new matching funds to build on our momentum and continue to invest in the lifeblood of UVA: our students and faculty.”

The contributions to the Bicentennial Scholars and Professors Funds are a step in the Honor the Future campaign, which goes hand-in-hand with UVa’s 2030 Plan. So far, the campaign has raised more than $4.4 billion to support the maintenance of university libraries, construction of the new School of Data Science building and the overall welfare of UVa students.

“Before the Honor the Future campaign, these professorships did not have significant endowment support,” said Executive Vice President and Provost Ian Baucom in a statement on March 3. “While we have realized six new endowed university professorships, the availability of more matching funds will help us meet our goal of creating 10 University Professorships by the end of the campaign.”

Also during the meeting earlier this month, the Board of Visitors approved a $1.1 million contribution to the UVa Affordable Housing Initiative. The initiative is the university’s commitment to support the development of 1,000 to 1,500 affordable housing in Charlottesville and Albemarle County that is owned by UVa or the UVa Foundation.

The contribution to UVa’s affordable housing projects will also come from the Strategic Investment Fund, which provides about $1 billion that support 67 awards across the university.

UVa currently had three projects in the works under the Affordable Housing Initiative. The projects will include single-family, townhome and multi-family housing that will create affordable living communities in Piedmont, North Fork and Wertland Street and 10th Street.

In January, the initiative, chaired by UVa Chief Operating Office J.J. Davis, asked developers to respond to the university’s request for proposal for the Piedmont and Wertland and 10th Streets projects. The request asked the developers to provide information including qualifications and experience, project approach and financial/transaction approach for the housing initiative members to consider while making their decisions.

The university invited the Community Housing Partners of Christiansburg, the national Enterprise Community Development firm and the Piedmont Housing Alliance to apply for the local opportunity.

The university also invited the Piedmont Housing Alliance to submit its bid for the Wertland and 10th Streets project. Preservation of Affordable Housing, with offices in Chicago, Boston and Washington, will have a shot at the project as well.

UVa will select a development team for the Piedmont and Wertland and 10th Streets affordable housing projects by summer 2023, according to the President’s Council on UVa-Community Partnerships website.