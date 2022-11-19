 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
UVa policy bans guns

An article on Nov. 19, 2022 misstated the University of Virginia’s policy regarding guns on campus. Guns are banned on the entire University of Virginia campus, except for those carried by sworn police officers.

