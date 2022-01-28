UVa notebook: Cavaliers partnering with Altius Sports for NIL program

The University of Virginia athletic department will partner with Altius Sports Partners to provide guidance on the school’s name, image and likeness program, the school announced Friday.

Altius, which specializes in developing and managing programs related to NIL, will assist UVa with evaluating and developing departmental initiatives, educating stakeholders and advising on emerging opportunities in the collegiate sports landscape, according to the school.

“Our partnership with Altius expands and enhances resources for students, which will create more opportunities for them to maximize their NIL,” UVa director of athletics Carla Williams said in a release. “In this ever-changing environment, our goal is to establish a substantive NIL program grounded in best practices and adds long lasting value to the lives of our students.”

The partnership includes several key elements, including customized educational workshops for all student-athletes across Virginia’s 27 sports, coaches and staff. The programming will focus on NIL and related issues, such as marketing, branding, financial literacy and evaluating opportunities.

“Given its history of broad-based success and national leadership, it comes as no surprise that Virginia Athletics is taking a proactive and innovative approach to addressing this evolving era of college athletics,” said Andrew Donovan, VP, Collegiate Partnerships, Altius. “Through execution of a collaborative partnership that combines ASP’s industry-leading expertise with UVa’s renowned campus resources, Cavalier student-athletes will be equipped to thrive in the NIL era during their time in Charlottesville and beyond.”

No. 9 Virginia reaches final

The No. 9 Virginia women’s tennis team began ITA Kickoff Weekend with a 4-0 victory over James Madison on Friday at the Boar’s Head Sports Club.

With the victory, the Cavaliers (4-0) advance to Saturday’s championship match at 3:30 p.m. With a win in the final, Virginia would earn a place in the field of 16 teams for the 35th Annual ITA National Team Indoor Championships, which will take place Feb. 11-14 in Madison, Wisc. The Cavaliers are looking to advance to the ITA National Team Indoor Championships for the first time since 2016.

“It was a great start to the tournament for us,” Virginia coach Sara O’Leary said. “I thought I thought we came out strong in doubles and just really excited to play and about this opportunity. We knew JMU was going to be a tough team. They compete really well. We were ready for them and competed well across the board.”

James Madison (1-1) will play in the consolation final on Saturday at 6:30 p.m.

Virginia won the doubles point with 6-1 and 6-2 wins on courts three and two. Sofia Munera put the Cavaliers ahead 2-0 with a 6-1, 6-2 win on singles court four. Sara Ziodato followed with a 6-3, 6-1 win on court five.

Elaine Chervinsky clinched the win on court two with a 6-0, 6-3 win. Both Emma Navarro and Natasha Subhash were points away from winning their matches on courts one and three when play was suspended.