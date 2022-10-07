UVa Latino Health Initiative to host community fair

The University of Virginia Latino Health Initiative will host a day dedicated to Latinx health and wellness with a wide variety of services, classes and informational opportunities for all age groups.

Partners including the UVa Cancer Center, Creciendo Juntos, Legal Aid Justice Center, UVa Financial Assistance and Sin Barrias - Without Borders will provide mammograms and vaccines for COVID-19 and the Flu. The community partners will also host a series of mindfulness, Zumba, yoga and CPR classes throughout the day.

Local Latinx residents can come to the fair for dental health counseling, hearing and vision screenings, nutritional assessments, heart and diabetes services and one-on-one sessions with community doctors.

The initiative is inviting Charlottesville and Albemarle County community members to the Church of the Incarnation on Saturday, October 8, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.