UVA health experts issue new safe-sleep guidelines aimed to reduce infant deaths

The American Academy of Pediatrics updated its safe-sleep guidelines for infants for the first time in more than five years, highlighting that those babies should sleep on their backs on flat, firm surfaces to minimize the risk of Sudden Unexpected Infant Death Syndrome (SIDS).

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, there are around 3,400 sudden unexpected infant deaths each year. The majority of them are preventable and University of Virginia health experts are recommending that parents take the necessary steps to ensure the safety of their babies.

UVA Children’s Rachel Moon, MD, the lead author of guidelines said the best way for parents to protect their babies is to follow the updated recommendations.

“In addition to recommending the baby sleep on a firm surface, we have added flat to the recommendation for the surface,” said Dr. Moon. “That is because the new data shows that babies who are at a slant that they have more of a difficulty keeping their airway straight and work harder to do that and so they can fatigue faster and that can be problematic.”

During the 1990s, the United States improved greatly in preventing infant deaths after an education campaign advised parents to have their babies sleep on their backs.

The decline of deaths has stagnated for more than 20 years and safe-sleep experts hope that new measures will breed new success.

UVA Health’s Fern Hauck, MD, MS, a member of the AAP’s Task Force on SIDS, highlighted the differences between the 2016 guidelines and the updated ones that were published in the scientific journal Pediatrics.

“Bumper pads should not be used in the crib,” said Dr. Hauck. “The sleep surface should comply with all federal safety standards and while parents can use home cardiorespiratory monitors, there is no proof that it will prevent SIDS.”

Some other notable recommendations are that parents should sleep in the same room as the baby, but not be on the same bed.

Parents should strictly avoid exposing babies to alcohol and drugs and they should not leave babies to sleep on their stomachs.

In addition, parents should look to breastfeed their children when possible because it is linked to reducing the risk of SIDS.

“The best [option] is going to be breast milk, either pumped breast milk or directly on the breast,” said Dr. Moon. “The more you can breastfeed and the longer you can breastfeed, the more you protect your baby against these sudden and unexpected deaths. We understand that some families can't breastfeed or choose not to breastfeed so for them then the [baby] formula would be the option.”

If the parents comply with all of the guidelines, there is still a chance of SIDS occurring.

“There is, it is much lower, which is why we have these recommendations,” said Dr. Moon. “Unfortunately, there are some babies for whom everything is done correctly and the baby still dies. That is probably because it is a combination of factors just like any other disease, it is a combination of physical factors and practices. It's a combination of things that are within you physically. We think that these babies are vulnerable because they may have more difficulty waking up - they can’t arouse when they're encountered with a threat to their breathing, and then that in combination with a sleep environment is what creates that kind of a threat.”

Dr. Moon also said that in terms of being susceptible to SIDS, 60% of deaths that occur suddenly and unexpectedly are in male babies while 40% occur in female babies but she and her team do not know why.

The complete list of the American Academy of Pediatrics guidelines can be found using this link. The technical report explains the evidence used when revisiting and updating these recommendations.

