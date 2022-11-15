UVa Cavaliers head football coach remembers three lost players in first comment since the shooting

On Tuesday afternoon, the head football coach and athletic director for the Virginia Cavaliers both addressed the public for the first time since the tragic shooting that left three University of Virginia students and football players dead.

UVa student and ex-football player Christopher Darnell Jones, Jr. is suspected of killing three people and injuring two others when he shot them on a bus that was returning from a field trip on Sunday night.

The UVa community is grieving the lives of Devin Chandler, a second-year from Virginia Beach; Lavel Davis Jr., a third-year student from Ridgeville, South Carolina; and D’Sean Perry, a fourth-year student from Miami, Florida. University students Michael Hollins and Marlee Morgan were injured during the attack as well. One of the survivors was discharged on Tuesday while the other remains in serious condition, says UVa Health public information officer Eric Swensen.

University police say Jones was mentioned in a hazing report this past September, but Williams says she has no knowledge of a hazing incident taking place among UVa football players.

"You have a football team that is grieving, that is hurt, but they're also very self-aware that the situation is bigger than football," Cavaliers head football coach Tony Elliott said. "They understand that football has an opportunity to show its beauty. They understand that this institution and this community has an opportunity to show its beauty through this tragedy."

Elliott says the most common questions among players on the team have been about the well-being of the victims' families and the right time to interact with them to offer their condolences. Players have also been asking about the future of the season, which Elliott says is yet to be determined.

Elliott has been encouraging team members to lean on one another and cope with the tragic loss of their teammates together.

"We immediately got the team together and just started the process of grieving together and fellowshipping and trying to make sure that nobody was isolated and that everybody was together," Elliott said. "We pulled all the resources that we could from a counseling standpoint to give these young men the support we need."

"The first meeting was really, really tough."

Athletic director Carla Williams says that the athletic department regularly has three in-house psychologists in addition to a lead sports psychologist for all student athletes to speak with at any time. Williams says the university provided additional counselors to serve the students during the first group meeting since Sunday.

Elliott says that the team is having an easier time turning their pain into celebration of the lives of their fallen friends and teammates as each day passes.

Elliott had the opportunity to remember some of his favorite things about coaching Chandler, Perry, Davis and Hollins.

"Lavel, I've known him for a long time. I recruited him to start his freshman year," Elliott said. "Big smile, lights up the room. Most people would say it's because he's the tallest guy in the room, but I say it's just his presence. He's got a gentleness about him, but he's passionate about what he believes in."

"D'Sean was very, very, very artistic. He could draw. He could shape pots with clay. He loved music. Very, very cultured, a well-rounded artist, a great teammate," Elliott said. "He had a sense of humor that was one of a kind."

"Devin was just what you wanted in a young person that's at this level, but he was just a big kid," Elliott said. "He smiled all the time, loved to dance, loved some competition. One thing I remember is he always brought a smile to my face because he was just so happy with where he was and comfortable in his own skin."

Davis was a wide receiver; Perry was a linebacker and defensive end; and Chandler was a wide receiver for the Virginia football team.

During the conference, Williams thanked UVa President Jim Ryan, Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer J.J. Davis and the Board of Visitors for their support as the athletic department worked to support its students and staff.

"We had been in constant communication with the administration,' said BOV Rector Whittington Clement. "Robert [Hardie] and I spent yesterday at the university's Center for Emergency Operations and I thanked all the parties who were there who helped coordinate our response. We had a special board meeting yesterday. [UPD] Chief Longo was there and recited what had transpired and answered all of our questions."

Clement says the BOV will continue to support UVa students, staff and faculty as they come together to recover.