UVa athletics department reports two new COVID-19 cases

The University of Virginia athletics department had two new positive COVID-19 cases last week, the school announced Monday. UVa’s athletic department issued 1,152 COVID-19 tests to student-athletes and staff members from March 22-28, and two of those test results were positive.

Since beginning testing on July 5, UVa has given 29,737 COVID-19 tests to student-athletes and staff members. Of those tests, 209 have come back positive.

The individuals who tested positive in the latest week of testing must undergo a 10-day isolation period, while the close contacts of those who tested positive will self-quarantine for at least seven days. Both of those periods are determined by local health authorities.

UVa has several athletic programs competing this spring, ranging from typical spring sports to a few Olympic sports that typically compete in the fall. Fortunately, many of the teams have competed without COVID-19-related postponements or cancellations over the last two weeks.

The football program, which won’t play games again until September, begins spring practice Tuesday. They’re hopeful to practice without issue after several other schools have temporarily stopped football activity due to COVID-19 issues. Duke and Pitt, both ACC members, are among the schools to pause this spring.

