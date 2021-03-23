UVa athletic department reports two new COVID-19 cases

On Tuesday, the University of Virginia athletics department announced two new positive COVID-19 cases in its latest week of testing. A total of 1,454 COVID-19 tests were administered to student-athletes and staff members from March 15-21, and two of the test results were positive for the virus.

The two individuals who tested positive for the virus will be asked to self-isolate for a minimum of 10 days. Any close contacts of the individuals who tested positive will self-quarantine for at least 10 days.

The Virginia men’s basketball team received a positive test result earlier this month at the ACC Tournament. That player self-isolated for 10 days, while the team was able to return to the practice court as a group after a seven-day quarantine period.

UVa started testing student-athletes and staff members on July 5. Since that time, the athletic department has administered 28,585 tests. Of those tests, 207 have been positive.

The athletic department has released three weekly testing updates in March. All of those updates have included two or fewer positive COVID-19 test results.

Since UVa revealed that 20 people tested positive from Feb. 15-21, only eight individuals have tested positive in the subsequent month.

Several UVa athletic programs are currently competing this spring amid the pandemic, including a few programs that typically compete in the fall. Most programs have been able to compete without virus-related postponements or cancellations in the past 10 days.

