USPS seeks public input on plan to move Dyke post office
USPS seeks public input on plan to move Dyke post office

The U.S. Postal Service is seeking public input on the proposed relocation of the Dyke Post Office to a yet-to-be-determined spot as close as reasonably possible to the current site.

The relocation project would maintain full continuity of service, according to a news release. The Postal Service would continue retail services in the current Post Office at 8607 Dyke Road until the new Post Office is up and running.

USPS will attend a virtual Greene County Board of Supervisors meeting on Sept. 22 at 7:30 p.m. to discuss more details of the project. The meeting is accessible via Zoom.

If the move is approved, there would be no impact on letter carrier delivery to Dyke residents and businesses, USPS said. There would be no change to Post Office Box numbers or zip codes.

Written comments are also being accepted for 30 days following the public meeting and can be submitted to Richard Hancock, Real Estate Specialist, U.S. Postal Service, PO Box 27497, Greensboro, North Carolina, 27498-1103 or by email at richard.a.hancock2@usps.gov.

