US regulators lay out plan for over-the-counter hearing aids

The agency will take public comments on its proposal for 90 days before finalizing the new rules. FDA officials wouldn't speculate on when new devices would actually hit store shelves.

Consumer electronic companies for years have produced lower-cost "personal sound amplification" devices, but U.S. regulations bar them from being marketed as hearing aids and they do not undergo FDA review. Regulators said Tuesday that the new rules will make explicit that those devices are not alternatives to FDA-vetted hearing aids. Companies that market them inappropriately could face federal penalties, such as fines or product seizures.

For their part, makers of hearing aids have long argued that professional expertise is required to pick the right device and adjust its settings to work properly.

Once the FDA rules take effect, traditional manufacturers are expected to begin selling cheaper, direct-to-consumer models. Eventually, advocates predict the hearing aid market will resemble eye care, where consumers can choose between drugstore reading glasses or prescription bifocals.

The looser regulations would not apply to devices for people with severe hearing loss or for children. Also, the agency said over-the-counter devices would be required to have volume limits and other measures to help prevent injuries.