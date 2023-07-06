Two Roanoke men have been indicted in separate city gunfire incidents that occurred in April.

A Roanoke Circuit Court grand jury indicted Claude Vonell Harris in May on seven charges connected to the April 10 shooting that injured a woman and two boys.

Police responded that day to a residence the 1600 block of Salem Avenue Southwest and found the three victims, an adult female and two male juveniles.

The court issued a warrant for Harris’ arrest on May 1. But as of Wednesday afternoon, Virginia’s online court case information system listed him as a fugitive.

Harris faces the following charges: two counts of aggravated malicious wounding, one count of malicious wounding, three counts of use of a firearm in the commission of a felony and one count of possession of a firearm by a violent felon.

In June, a Roanoke grand jury indicted 49-year-old Harold Senatus on a single felony charge, statutory burglary with a weapon, in connection with an April 26 shootout.

On that day, police originally reported, “a male suspect had forced entry into” a residence in the 1600 block of Gilmer Avenue Northwest “and began shooting into the dwelling.” People inside the home “shot back at the suspect, who fled the scene.”

An affidavit in a search warrant certified in Roanoke Circuit Court about a week later identified Senatus as the suspect. The Gilmer Avenue residence belonged to his ex-girlfriend.

According to the affidavit, the woman told officers that Senatus had sent her “numerous voicemails” on April 26 “that were threatening in nature.”

That day, police found “numerous shell casings in the front yard and interior of the residence,” plus “fresh damage” to the front door, “indicating that someone had forced entry,” the affidavit continues. Senatus’ ex-girlfriend told police that he “had forced his way” into the home, where he “was fired upon by two adults who were inside.”

Senatus “left the scene in a white vehicle” before police could arrive, but the people at the residence “were cooperative.” From the front porch, police seized a black cell phone, “which did not belong to anyone on scene.”

Then police responded to a call about a gunshot wound victim at LewisGale Medical Center in Salem. Officers learned that Senatus “had arrived in a white Cadillac SRX,” which had “numerous bullet holes.”

A few days later, police spoke with Senatus at the hospital. He acknowledged that the black cellphone found on the porch was his, but he denied forcing entry into his ex-girlfriend’s home. He told police “he was fired upon when he knocked on the front door,” the affidavit reads.

Police obtained a search warrant for Senatus’ phone and seized data from the device on May 2.

Court documents accessed on Wednesday indicate Senatus was arrested June 27, about three weeks after his indictment. He was released from jail later that day on a $5,000 secured bond. He has since obtained an attorney, and his next court date is set for Aug. 7.​