Two officers slain, suspect arrested in Bridgewater College shooting

Two officers were killed Tuesday afternoon in a shooting on the campus of Bridgewater College in Rockingham County, and a male suspect was arrested minutes later a half mile away on the bank of the North River.

Campus police officer John Painter and campus safety officer J.J. Jefferson were shot and killed on campus, the college announced Tuesday evening.

Gov. Glenn Youngkin announced "the shooter" had been taken into custody by state and local police. He was apprehended at 1:55 p.m., the college said in a statement.

A witness saw a man carrying a duffle bag run into the river, and a Daily News-Record photographer captured images of the man as he was taken into custody on the bank of the river by a pack of officers with guns drawn.

At 4:30 p.m., Bridgewater notified its students and staff they were safe to move about the campus.

Painter and Jefferson were close friends, the college said in an announcement. The two were known as "the dynamic duo" and were loved by the campus community. Painter was Jefferson's best man in his wedding this year.

Bridgewater College, home to about 1,500 undergraduates south of Harrisonburg, tweeted at 1:24 p.m. to announce the report of an active shooter. The college instructed people to shelter in place. Minutes later it tweeted "This is not a test. More info to follow."

Around the same time, Ecliff Graves was standing in his yard on East Riverside Drive, smoking a pipe and watching his dog. Then he saw a man running, carrying a large black duffle bag over his shoulder.

"Whatever he had in that bag was very heavy," he said.

The man was headed south, away from the college and toward the North River, just a short walk from Bridgewater's athletic fields. The man ran down the east side of Graves' property and into the river, which is 15 or 20 yards wide and a few feet deep, neighbors said. The man crossed onto one of several islands in the middle of the river. Once on the island, he stopped to catch his breath, then took off, disappearing from Graves' view.

A few minutes later, two police officers appeared and also crossed into the river. There was still snow on the ground Tuesday, but temperatures reached the high 30s.

Then Graves heard a shot.

"I heard one little pop," he said. "It sounded like a handgun. I said, 'that's sort of weird.' "

Michael Souders, a James Madison University professor, was driving to his home on East Riverside Drive. The police had closed a nearby road, so he found an alternate path home.

"Then all of a sudden, there was a flood of police officers" near his home, he said. There were eight or nine officers in front of his house carrying long guns and wearing tactical gear. They flew drones into the air. Police told the residents to stay in their houses.

"It was concerning and a little weird to happen in a town of 5,000," Souders said. "I didn't realize the seriousness of it until I got some reports of what was actually happening."

Diana Graves, Ecliff's wife, a retired teacher from Massachusetts, is familiar with active shooter situations. The events Tuesday were eerily familiar. But this was the first time she had come close to an actual shooter.

"I'm calm now," she said. "I'll probably be nervous afterward."

According to a Rockingham County emergency response scanner archived on Broadcastify.com, two officers were shot on East College Street, which is near the athletic fields and slightly north of East Riverside Drive. The suspect fled the scene.

Later, a message on the police scanner reported that one male was in custody on Riverside Drive and that he had been shot once.

There was a large police presence around Jopson Athletic Complex, with police tape wrapped from tree to tree, the Daily News-Record reported.

Sen. Mark Obenshain, R-Rockingham, said something is wrong in our society.

"I do not know what evil is responsible for this terrible and heartbreaking event," he said in a statement. "Whether it is hate, drugs, mental illness or some other underlying factor, these are urgent priorities on which we must work together."

Obenshain is currently in Richmond for the General Assembly.

The shooting was the latest moment of crisis on an American college campus. At least 14 historically Black colleges and universities received bomb threats Monday or Tuesday. (Virginia State University and Virginia Union University did not receive threats, spokespeople for the school said.) The University of California, Los Angeles moved classes online Tuesday following a shooting threat made by a former employee.