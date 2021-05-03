Trooper
Hi there!!! I am a friendly and happy Basset-Coonhound mix named Trooper. I have soft and floppy Basset ears but... View on PetFinder
Related to this story
Most Popular
Under a new MOU with Firefly Broadband, Dominion and Rappahannock Electric Cooperative, areas of Albemarle without high-speed internet would get fiber broadband service.
The body of a male believed to be Ty Sauer was discovered by searchers at 2:55 p.m. on Monday about 2.5 miles from the park boundary in Rappahannock County,
The suspect held a handgun and was last seen running eastbound on Bolling Avenue. No injuries were reported.
- Updated
Two deputies were killed and three other people including a suspected gunman were found dead after a lengthy standoff in North Carolina, a sheriff's office said Thursday.
University is joining with local agencies, advocates and governments in working on affordable housing problems.
Sophomore Dontayvion Wicks, who missed last season with Lisfranc fracture in his right foot, had a breakout day at Scott Stadium, showing off his speed and athleticism during the two-hour practice.
Joy Johnson founded the Public Housing Association of Residents in 1998 to make sure the voices of public housing residents were heard when de…
Virginia isn’t eliminating accelerated math courses. But it’s one of many states rethinking math education.
A minor political furor erupted in Virginia last week — over math.
Final safety measures for the fall semester, including mask mandates and gathering limits, are expected to be released by July 15.
WATCH NOW: 'Light at the end of the tunnel': Local restaurants open up bar seating after restrictions eased
"... there’s something really special about the customer and bartender relationship.”