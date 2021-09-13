Trans-Siberian Orchestra to return to Charlottesville's JPJ Arena on Dec. 16

Trans-Siberian Orchestra will bring its rock holiday tradition show back to John Paul Jones Arena at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 16 as part of its 2021 Winter Tour.

Tickets, which start at $47.50, will go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday at John Paul Jones Arena's box office and at ticketmaster.com.

The tour marks the 25th anniversary of "Christmas Eve and Other Stories," the group's landmark album, which has been certified platinum three times. It's scheduled to begin Nov. 17 and take 99 performances to 59 cities across the country before winding up Dec. 10 in Cleveland and St. Louis.

Over the years, the band known for such songs as "Christmas Eve/Sarajevo 12/24," "Christmas Canon," "Ornament," Wizard in Winter" and "Old City Bar" has performed more than 2,000 Winter Tour shows for about 17 million fans.

"Christmas Eve and Other Stories," the brainchild of late TSO founder, composer and lyricist Paul O'Neill, tells the story of a Christmas Eve on which a young angel is sent to Earth to bring back what best represents humanity. Listeners follow a journey around the world to reunite a young girl with her father; themes include kindness to others and strangers helping strangers.