Tom Sox take down River Bandits in Game 1 of VBL finals

The Charlottesville Tom Sox are one win away from the Valley Baseball League championship.

The Tom Sox continued their unbeaten run through the postseason with a 7-1 win over the Woodstock River Bandits on Tuesday night in Game 1 of the VBL Championship Series at Central High School in Woodstock.

Charlottesville (31-16) can win the best-of-3 series and the VBL championship for the third time in five seasons on Wednesday with a win in Game 2 at Charlottesville High School.

The Tom Sox pitching staff limited Woodstock (31-16) to just two hits in the game, while the offense took advantage of 11 walks from River Bandits pitchers, scoring seven runs on just six hits.

It didn't take long for Charlottesville to get on the board. A solo home run by Carter Cunningham in the first inning gave the Tom Sox an early 1-0 lead, but Woodstock evened things up in the bottom half of the opening stanza when R.J. Stinson scored on a passed ball.

The score remained knotted at 1-1 until the fifth inning, when Charlottesville scored three runs to take command.

The Tom Sox took the lead for good when Cunningham drew a bases-loaded walk to make it a 2-1 game. Trey Yunger followed with a two-RBI single that plated Brody Moss and Christian Martin to give Charlottesville a 4-1 lead.

The Tom Sox added three insurance runs in the top of the ninth to end any hopes of a Woodstock rally. Kalvin Alexander scored Cunningham and Cole Wagner with a two-RBI single, then later scored on a passed ball to make it 7-1.

“The difference in these kinds of games is being able to take advantage of the little things — getting guys over, getting ahead of counts," Tom Sox coach Ramon Garza said. "When you look up in the ninth, if you’re doing those little things right, you’re going to give yourself a good chance to win.”

The seven runs were more than enough for the Tom Sox pitching staff.

Starter Drew Bryan gave up just two hits and one run while striking out six in five innings of work. After surrendering a run in the first inning, Bryan delivered four straight shutout innings before handing things off to the bullpen.

“It’s all about making the next pitch," Bryan said. "I know I got all my teammates behind me, and they’re going to score a bunch of runs, and [I] just had to stay focused to make sure we got that W.”

Reliever Jackson Nove followed with three innings of no-hit relief, then Trey Yesavage came on for the final three outs in the ninth inning to close the door on the River Bandits.

The Tom Sox will look to close the series out on Wednesday night at 7 p.m. at Charlottesville High School. First pitch is slated for 7 p.m. Admission to the game is $5 for an individual and $10 for a carload.

Garza hopes his team can finish the job and bring home a championship on Wednesday night.

“Winning Game 1 doesn’t really do much for you," Garza said. "It just guarantees that you can play a game three if you have to. Getting the job done and putting it away is the big thing."