Today's highlight

On July 24, 1915, the SS Eastland, a passenger ship carrying more than 2,500 people, rolled onto its side while docked at the Clark Street Bridge on the Chicago River. an estimated 844 people died in the disaster.

On this date

In 1847, Mormon leader Brigham young and his followers arrived in the Salt lake Valley in present-day Utah.

In 1866, Tennessee became the first state to be readmitted to the union after the Civil War.

In 1911, Yale university history professor Hiram Bingham III found the "lost City of the Incas," Machu Picchu, in Peru.

In 1937, the state of Alabama dropped charges against four of the nine young Black men accused of raping two white women in the "Scottsboro Case."

In 1959, during a visit to Moscow, Vice President Richard Nixon engaged in his famous "Kitchen debate" with Soviet leader Nikita Khrushchev.

In 1969, the Apollo 11 astronauts — two of whom had been the first men to set foot on the moon — splashed down safely in the Pacific.

In 1974, the U.S. Supreme Court unanimously ruled that President Richard Nixon had to turn over subpoenaed White House tape recordings to the Watergate special prosecutor.

In 1975, an Apollo spacecraft splashed down in the Pacific, completing a mission which included the first docking with a Soyuz capsule from the Soviet union.

In 1998, the movie "Saving Private Ryan," starring Tom Hanks and directed by Steven Spielberg, was released.

In 2010, a stampede inside a tunnel crowded with techno music fans left 21 people dead and more than 500 injured at the famed love Parade festival in western Germany.

In 2016, Ken Griffey Jr. and Mike Piazza were inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame.

Ten years ago: The House narrowly rejected a challenge to the national Security agency's secret collection of hundreds of millions of Americans' phone records. a highspeed train crash outside Santiago de Compostela in northwest Spain killed 79 people. Pope Francis made an emotional plea in Aparecida, Brazil, for Roman Catholics to shun materialism in the first public Mass of his initial international trip as pontiff. It was announced that the newborn son of Prince William and Kate, the duchess of Cambridge, would be named George alexander louis. Virginia Johnson, half of the renowned Masters and Johnson team of sex researchers, died in St. louis at age 88.