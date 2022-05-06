Tags
The case is about the legacy of Yeardley Love, attorney Kevin Biniazan said, and how her mother and her sister suffered as a result of Huguely’s actions.
The vehicle was engulfed in flames by the time firefighters made it to the scene.
Approximately 10,000 attendees, less than half of prior years, gathered along and around the racecourse.
The crash closed Rio Road for several hours.
The JMU softball team has canceled the remainder of its season after the death of sophomore Lauren Bernett.
Cliff Iler was most recently deputy general counsel at the University of Kentucky.
Naomi Judd, the Kentucky-born matriarch of Grammy-winning The Judds, has died at 76. Take a look back at The Judds' musical careers.
Home to dozens of Black families and the ‘Black downtown’ for almost a century, Vinegar Hill was razed in 1964 as part of the city’s urban renewal efforts.
A former University of Virginia lacrosse player who fatally beat his girlfriend in 2010 has been ordered by a jury to pay $15 million in a wrongful death lawsuit. George Huguely V is currently serving a 23-year prison sentence in the killing of Yeardley Love after being convicted of second-degree murder in 2012. Huguely and Love both played lacrosse at UVA and had an on-again, off-again relationship before Huguely drunkenly killed her. The lawsuit sought $29.5 million in compensatory damages, plus $1 million in punitive damages. The jury ruled that $7.5 million in compensatory damages should be given to both Love's sister and her mother. Punitive damages weren't awarded.
