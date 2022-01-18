To hold onto democracy, we must tell the truth

While trapped in the House of Representatives on Jan. 6, 2021, I shot a video of Donald Trump’s supporters trying to ramrod their way through a door into the chamber. The video shows breaking glass and House security staff with guns drawn screaming at the rioters to stop.

I carry the video to remind me what can happen to democracy when Americans willfully ignore overwhelming evidence to embrace a lie.

Truth will be my ultimate goal as editorial page editor of The Daily Progress. I look forward to inspiring and participating in passionate yet polite community conversations that attract a variety of viewpoints. The more voices, the better when it comes to things that matter most to the Charlottesville region, the state of Virginia and the nation. But those discussions must be based on facts, not misinformation, manipulation and conspiracy theories.

The Charlottesville region offers so much natural beauty and so many manmade opportunities. People flock here for the benefits of a major university, a good employment base and a peaceful lifestyle. It is a place that is on the ascendency. The best way to keep the positive momentum is to own up to problems, talk them out and join forces to overcome them.

Defying truth by accepting, then normalizing lies ultimately ruins our ability to trust leaders, institutions and, finally, each other. That doesn’t just apply to recognizing accurate recounts and judicial affirmations in presidential elections. It applies to facts about mandated vaccinations, Confederate statues, race relations, housing prices, livable wages, smart growth, tech jobs, school curricula, gun violence, local taxes, better roads, clean water, healthcare access, voting rights and virtually any other challenge this community faces.

My rule for opinion writing has always been to try to talk directly to those affected while also reflecting science, data and observation. I may not always succeed, but my goal in every case is telling the truth.

So, for example, I believe any debate about the patriotism of the Capitol rioters starts with what they actually did. All who stormed past the barricades broke the law in an attempt to stop certification of electoral votes. Some crushed a cop in a doorway. Others beat police with flagpoles and improvised weapons. Still others tried to break into the House chamber.

For me, allegiance to unblinking honesty makes sense when analyzing critical issues facing Charlottesville and the counties of Albemarle, Greene, Louisa, Madison, Nelson and Fluvanna.

A lot of talk these days centers on personal freedom. If, as we often claim, truth set us free, then only truth can keep us that way.

Jim Spencer is the editorial page editor of the Daily Progress.