Tinfoil Jul 15, 2023 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save View on PetFinder Tags Wire Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Nelson's native sons: County unveils statues of Earl Hamner, Jimmy Fortune Hamner and Fortune's Nelson County roots were always obvious in their art, regardless of the medium. After 181 years, UVa implements new honor code The change, introduced by the student-run Honor Committee, will move the school from a single-sanction to multi-sanction system, drastically r… Youngkin 'not interested' in legalizing recreational marijuana sales Marijuana sales were expected to begin in 2024 after former Gov. Ralph Northam signed the 2021 Cannabis Control Act. 'Freak accident' with fireworks kills 17-year-old in Louisa Nick Layne died one month shy of his 18th birthday. Charlottesville Lidl closing after fewer than 2 years The location at 29th Place shopping center in Albemarle County just north of the city was not attracting enough customers or sales, Lidl told …