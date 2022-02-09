Timeline: Reconfiguration Key Dates & Decisions

• January 8, 2009: Efficiency study presented to School Board, calling for the closure of an elementary school.

• April 20, 2009: Then schools Superintendent Rosa Atkins presents four options to the community to kick off a series of community meetings about school facilities. Those four options were: staying the same, closing an elementary school, having two middle schools, or going to sixth through eighth grade middle school.

• Oct. 27, 2009: Community group narrows the options to the fourth one

• Oct. 21, 2010: School Board votes to proceed with the reconfiguration plan, citing the benefits of a centralized preschool

• Feb. 17, 2011: School Board votes to make Buford the middle school

• November 2011: VMDO Architects estimates the project would cost $46 million

• January 2012: Plan abandoned because of cost and the economic downturn

• Fall 2015: Former Councilor Wes Bellamy asks for a plan to expand prekindergarten

• Summer 2017: VMDO capacity study released in response to rising student enrollment

• Sept. 26, 2017: School Board meets to review capacity study and reconfiguration and central preschool presented again

• Dec. 19, 2018: Board decides to proceed with reconfiguration plan, estimated to cost $55 million with a range from $60 to $80 million.

• Spring 2019: City Council approves $3 million for a reconfiguration design study to estimate cost

• Spring 2021: City Council includes $50 million placeholder in CIP for project

• Spring 2021: VMDO receives contract for the design phase

• June 2021: Design meetings begin

• October 2021: City Council votes to swap out the placeholder for a $75 million project, moving the project forward

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.