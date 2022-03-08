 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Timeline: Early days of COVID pandemic shuts down Charlottesville area

Virus Outbreak ACC College Basketball

Gerry BroomeGreensboro Coliseum sits mostly empty after the ACC Tournament was canceled on Thursday. Later in the day, the NCAA canceled the NCAA Tournament and all other remaining winter and spring championships.

 Gerry Broome

March 9, 2020

UVa imposes new travel restrictions; ACPS unveils contingency plans

March 10

Virginia Festival of the Book canceled as local impact of coronavirus expands

March 11

UVa moving online and canceling in-person classes 'for the foreseeable future'

Sentara limits visitors; Charlottesville City to review special event applications

Albemarle schools suspend travel outside the county and meetings of 100 people or more

VDH website says 17 coronavirus cases in Virginia; Northam declares state of emergency

March 12

ACC suspends all athletic activities indefinitely due to coronavirus

PVCC to move online March 18 as coronavirus precaution

Albemarle, Charlottesville declare local emergencies; schools cancel class March 16

NCAA cancels NCAA Tournament, all remaining Division I athletic championships

March 13

Community foundation launches emergency relief fund

Area schools brace for two-week closure

Monticello, Montpelier to close; Tom Tom postponed

UVa enlists parents in asking students to return home

Burley Middle School

Students at Albemarle County’s Burley Middle School disinfect their desks and chairs on Friday. Gov. Ralph Northam ordered all public schools in Virginia to close for two weeks, starting Monday.

March 14

Virus' impact on local business: While retail could take a hit, others turn to telecommuting

James Monroe’s Highland joins list of temporary closures

Sentara Martha Jefferson Hospital prohibiting visits from children 12 and under

Charlottesville, Albemarle cancel some meetings, encourage virtual participation at others

How four Virginia head coaches dealt with the NCAA’s cancellations of championships

March 15

Library system, some local businesses closing doors

March 16

UVa employee tests positive for COVID-19

Nonprofit, parents rally to feed area schoolchildren in need

Area restaurants hit hard by social distancing due to virus

Tapped out: How a Charlottesville sports bar is handling life without sports

March 17

PHOTOS: UVa Students Moving Out of Dorms

UVa students pack up for semester as classes move online

Charlottesville Violet Crown, Alamo Drafthouse to close

UVa adjusts guidance on masks in order to conserve supply

Local courts to remain open, limit hearings

UVa cancels Final Exercises, classes to stay online for rest of semester

'This situation is unprecedented': VHSL dealing with ramifications of coronavirus outbreak

PHOTOS: Social Distancing Practiced at Albemarle Supervisors Meeting

March 18

Richmond couple who recently traveled to Charlottesville test positive for COVID-19

Charlottesville doctors finding new ways to safely see patients amid coronavirus

Students, business mourn loss of planned Final Exercises

PHOTOS: Drive Thru Testing at Downtown Family Health

March 19

UVa debuts test as three more area virus cases confirmed

Area virus-impacted businesses get shot in the arm from community

Inside 'HB3': A look at how Bronco Mendenhall works from home

PHOTOS: New Curbside Pick Up for Restaurants/Retail on the Downtown Mall

March 20

'I'm glad we can help fill a need': Silverback Distillery turns whiskey into hand sanitizer for first responders

Local jail begins home-release of certain inmates

Albemarle police employee tests positive; local total now 7

PHOTOS: Bodo's opens drive-thru for first time in 32 years

March 21

Albemarle adjusts operations in face of pandemic

Hundreds of Charlottesville doctors, nurses sign petition raising alarm on supply shortage

Sports at a distance: Charlottesville residents stay active during a time without organized sports

Teachers strive to keep students connected and engaged online amid coronavirus shutdown

Jeff Faust passes out laptops at Walker Upper Elementary School

ERIN EDGERTON/THE DAILY PROGRESS Director of Technology Jeff Faust passes out laptops Thursday at Walker Upper Elementary School. Students can use the laptops to continue learning while schools are closed at least through March 27.

March 22

'A safe place': Homeless, domestic violence shelters adjust operations amid virus

The Haven shelter wide

People and Congregations Engaged in Ministry, commonly known as PACEM, has consolidated its women’s shelter at The Haven, a former church in downtown Charlottesville, to minimize exposure to those it serves and its volunteers.

March 23

Northam cancels rest of school year: 'We're moving into a period of sacrifice'

'I’m extremely disappointed': Central Virginia athletes, coaches and administrators react to the cancellation of spring high school sports

