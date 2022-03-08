Timeline: Early days of COVID pandemic shuts down Charlottesville area

ANDREW SHURTLEFF/THE DAILY PROGRESS UVa second-year Amelia Faison (left) and first-year Jack Thomson (right) move items from their room at the Fitzhugh residence hall Tuesday at the University of Virginia.
ANDREW SHURTLEFF/THE DAILY PROGRESS UVa second-year Amelia Faison (left) and first-year Jack Thomson (right) move items from their room at the Fitzhugh residence hall Tuesday at the University of Virginia.
UVa students move out
ANDREW SHURTLEFF/THE DAILY PROGRESS
Second-year Amelia Faison (left) and first-year Jack Thomson (right) move items from their rooms at the Fitzhugh dorm Tuesday at the University of Virginia. Find more photos at DailyProgress.com.
20200317_cdp_news_uvastudents347.JPG
ANDREW SHURTLEFF/ THE DAILY PROGRESS Some students move items out of their dorm rooms Tuesday at the University of Virginia.
20200317_cdp_news_uvastudents502.JPG
ANDREW SHURTLEFF/ THE DAILY PROGRESS
Some students move items out of their dorm rooms Tuesday at the University of Virginia.
Medical workers at Downtown Family Health Care perform mobile screening for the coronavirus and other communicable diseases Tuesday at the Charlottesville practice. Inside the building, chairs were covered in trash bags to encourage social distancing. Find more photos at DailyProgress.com.
ANDREW SHURTLEFF/THE DAILY PROGRESS A health care worker at Downtown Family Health Care in Charlottesville screens a patient curbside for the novel coronavirus. In the building, chairs were covered in trash bags to encourage social distancing.
PHOTOS: Drive Thru Testing at Downtown Family Health
1 of 7
Downtown Family Health Care coronavirus screening
ANDREW SHURTLEFF/THE DAILY PROGRESS
Medical workers at Downtown Family Health Care perform mobile screening for the coronavirus and other communicable diseases Tuesday at the Charlottesville practice. Inside the building, chairs were covered in trash bags to encourage social distancing. Find more photos at DailyProgress.com.
Downtown Family Health Care coronavirus screening
ANDREW SHURTLEFF/THE DAILY PROGRESS A health care worker at Downtown Family Health Care in Charlottesville screens a patient curbside for the novel coronavirus. In the building, chairs were covered in trash bags to encourage social distancing.
20200318_cdp_news_virus359.JPG
ANDREW SHURTLEFF/THE DAILY PROGRESS Medical workers at Downtown Family Health perform mobile testing for the coronavirus Tuesday at their practice in Charlottesville.
20200318_cdp_news_virus356.JPG
ANDREW SHURTLEFF/THE DAILY PROGRESS Social distancing using trash bags is practiced Tuesday at the Albemarle County Supervisors meeting.
20200318_cdp_news_virus357.JPG
ANDREW SHURTLEFF/THE DAILY PROGRESS Social distancing using trash bags is practiced Tuesday at the Albemarle County Supervisors meeting.
downtown family health care screening coronavirus
ANDREW SHURTLEFF/THE DAILY PROGRESS Medical workers at Downtown Family Health perform mobile testing for the coronavirus Tuesday at their practice in Charlottesville.
20200318_cdp_news_virus358.JPG
ANDREW SHURTLEFF/THE DAILY PROGRESS Social distancing using trash bags is practiced Tuesday at the Albemarle County Supervisors meeting.
Chris Engel, Charlottesville’s economic development director, is seen Thursday at one of the city’s new curbside pickup areas for restaurants and retail downtown. “Without customers, businesses simply can’t survive. We were looking for any action that might help facilitate continued business activity,” Engel said.
ANDREW SHURTLEFF/THE DAILY PROGRESS The director of economic development for the City of Charlottesville Chris Ingel announced new curbside pick areas for restaurants and retail on the Downtown Mall. The designated parking along streets surrounding the mall.
ANDREW SHURTLEFF/THE DAILY PROGRESS Pie Chest owner Rachel Pennington was on hand to announce new curbside pick areas for restaurants and retail on the Downtown Mall. The designated parking along streets surrounding the mall.
ANDREW SHURTLEFF/THE DAILY PROGRESS The director of economic development for the City of Charlottesville Chris Ingel announced new curbside pick areas for restaurants and retail on the Downtown Mall. The designated parking along streets surrounding the mall.
ANDREW SHURTLEFF/THE DAILY PROGRESS The director of economic development for the City of Charlottesville Chris Ingel announced new curbside pick areas for restaurants and retail on the Downtown Mall. The designated parking along streets surrounding the mall.
PHOTOS: New Curbside Pick Up for Restaurants/Retail on the Downtown Mall
1 of 5
Chris Engel at grab n go announcement
ANDREW SHURTLEFF/THE DAILY PROGRESS
Chris Engel, Charlottesville’s economic development director, is seen Thursday at one of the city’s new curbside pickup areas for restaurants and retail downtown. “Without customers, businesses simply can’t survive. We were looking for any action that might help facilitate continued business activity,” Engel said.
20200319_cdp_news_curbside373.JPG
ANDREW SHURTLEFF/THE DAILY PROGRESS The director of economic development for the City of Charlottesville Chris Ingel announced new curbside pick areas for restaurants and retail on the Downtown Mall. The designated parking along streets surrounding the mall.
20200319_cdp_news_curbside374.JPG
ANDREW SHURTLEFF/THE DAILY PROGRESS Pie Chest owner Rachel Pennington was on hand to announce new curbside pick areas for restaurants and retail on the Downtown Mall. The designated parking along streets surrounding the mall.
20200319_cdp_news_curbside375.JPG
ANDREW SHURTLEFF/THE DAILY PROGRESS The director of economic development for the City of Charlottesville Chris Ingel announced new curbside pick areas for restaurants and retail on the Downtown Mall. The designated parking along streets surrounding the mall.
20200319_cdp_news_curbside376.JPG
ANDREW SHURTLEFF/THE DAILY PROGRESS The director of economic development for the City of Charlottesville Chris Ingel announced new curbside pick areas for restaurants and retail on the Downtown Mall. The designated parking along streets surrounding the mall.
ERIN EDGERTON/THE DAILY PROGRESS Bodo's opens drive-thru lanes for the first time in 32 years of service. As of Friday both locations are operating their drive-thru windows with full staff on normal hours.
ERIN EDGERTON/THE DAILY PROGRESS Bodo's opens drive-thru lanes for the first time in 32 years of service. As of Friday both locations are operating their drive-thru windows with full staff on normal hours.
ERIN EDGERTON/THE DAILY PROGRESS Bodo's opens drive-thru lanes for the first time in 32 years of service. As of Friday both locations are operating their drive-thru windows with full staff on normal hours.
ERIN EDGERTON/THE DAILY PROGRESS Bodo's opens drive-thru lanes for the first time in 32 years of service. As of Friday both locations are operating their drive-thru windows with full staff on normal hours.
ERIN EDGERTON/THE DAILY PROGRESS Bodo's opens drive-thru lanes for the first time in 32 years of service. As of Friday both locations are operating their drive-thru windows with full staff on normal hours.
ERIN EDGERTON/THE DAILY PROGRESS Nicholas Whisman, Bodo's store manager, takes drive-thru orders Friday during the lunch rush at the Emmet Street location. Bodo's opens drive-thru lanes for the first time in 32 years of service. As of Friday both locations are operating their drive-thru windows with full staff on normal hours.
ERIN EDGERTON/THE DAILY PROGRESS Bodo's opens drive-thru lanes for the first time in 32 years of service. As of Friday both locations are operating their drive-thru windows with full staff on normal hours.
ERIN EDGERTON/THE DAILY PROGRESS Bodo's opens drive-thru lanes for the first time in 32 years of service. As of Friday both locations are operating their drive-thru windows with full staff on normal hours.
ERIN EDGERTON/THE DAILY PROGRESS Bodo's opens drive-thru lanes for the first time in 32 years of service. As of Friday both locations are operating their drive-thru windows with full staff on normal hours.
ERIN EDGERTON/THE DAILY PROGRESS Bodo's opens drive-thru lanes for the first time in 32 years of service. As of Friday both locations are operating their drive-thru windows with full staff on normal hours.
ERIN EDGERTON/THE DAILY PROGRESS Nicholas Whisman, Bodo's store manager, takes drive-thru orders Friday during the lunch rush at the Emmet Street location. Bodo's opens drive-thru lanes for the first time in 32 years of service. As of Friday both locations are operating their drive-thru windows with full staff on normal hours.
ERIN EDGERTON/THE DAILY PROGRESS Bodo's opens drive-thru lanes for the first time in 32 years of service. As of Friday both locations are operating their drive-thru windows with full staff on normal hours.
ERIN EDGERTON/THE DAILY PROGRESS Bodo's opens drive-thru lanes for the first time in 32 years of service. As of Friday both locations are operating their drive-thru windows with full staff on normal hours.
ERIN EDGERTON/THE DAILY PROGRESS Bodo's opens drive-thru lanes for the first time in 32 years of service. As of Friday both locations are operating their drive-thru windows with full staff on normal hours.
ERIN EDGERTON/THE DAILY PROGRESS Bodo's opens drive-thru lanes for the first time in 32 years of service. As of Friday both locations are operating their drive-thru windows with full staff on normal hours.
ERIN EDGERTON/THE DAILY PROGRESS Bodo's opens drive-thru lanes for the first time in 32 years of service. As of Friday both locations are operating their drive-thru windows with full staff on normal hours.
ERIN EDGERTON/THE DAILY PROGRESS Bodo's opens drive-thru lanes for the first time in 32 years of service. As of Friday both locations are operating their drive-thru windows with full staff on normal hours.
ERIN EDGERTON/THE DAILY PROGRESS Bodo's opens drive-thru lanes for the first time in 32 years of service. As of Friday both locations are operating their drive-thru windows with full staff on normal hours.
ERIN EDGERTON/THE DAILY PROGRESS Bodo's opens drive-thru lanes for the first time in 32 years of service. As of Friday both locations are operating their drive-thru windows with full staff on normal hours.
ERIN EDGERTON/THE DAILY PROGRESS Bodo's opens drive-thru lanes for the first time in 32 years of service. As of Friday both locations are operating their drive-thru windows with full staff on normal hours.
ERIN EDGERTON/THE DAILY PROGRESS Bodo's opens drive-thru lanes for the first time in 32 years of service. As of Friday both locations are operating their drive-thru windows with full staff on normal hours.
ERIN EDGERTON/THE DAILY PROGRESS Bodo's opens drive-thru lanes for the first time in 32 years of service. As of Friday both locations are operating their drive-thru windows with full staff on normal hours.
PHOTOS: Bodo's opens drive-thru for first time in 32 years
1 of 22
20200320_cdp_news_bodos082.JPG
ERIN EDGERTON/THE DAILY PROGRESS Bodo's opens drive-thru lanes for the first time in 32 years of service. As of Friday both locations are operating their drive-thru windows with full staff on normal hours.
20200320_cdp_news_bodos076.JPG
ERIN EDGERTON/THE DAILY PROGRESS Bodo's opens drive-thru lanes for the first time in 32 years of service. As of Friday both locations are operating their drive-thru windows with full staff on normal hours.
20200320_cdp_news_bodos077.JPG
ERIN EDGERTON/THE DAILY PROGRESS Bodo's opens drive-thru lanes for the first time in 32 years of service. As of Friday both locations are operating their drive-thru windows with full staff on normal hours.
20200320_cdp_news_bodos078.JPG
ERIN EDGERTON/THE DAILY PROGRESS Bodo's opens drive-thru lanes for the first time in 32 years of service. As of Friday both locations are operating their drive-thru windows with full staff on normal hours.
20200320_cdp_news_bodos079.JPG
ERIN EDGERTON/THE DAILY PROGRESS Bodo's opens drive-thru lanes for the first time in 32 years of service. As of Friday both locations are operating their drive-thru windows with full staff on normal hours.
20200320_cdp_news_bodos080.JPG
ERIN EDGERTON/THE DAILY PROGRESS Nicholas Whisman, Bodo's store manager, takes drive-thru orders Friday during the lunch rush at the Emmet Street location. Bodo's opens drive-thru lanes for the first time in 32 years of service. As of Friday both locations are operating their drive-thru windows with full staff on normal hours.
20200320_cdp_news_bodos081.JPG
ERIN EDGERTON/THE DAILY PROGRESS Bodo's opens drive-thru lanes for the first time in 32 years of service. As of Friday both locations are operating their drive-thru windows with full staff on normal hours.
20200320_cdp_news_bodos083.JPG
ERIN EDGERTON/THE DAILY PROGRESS Bodo's opens drive-thru lanes for the first time in 32 years of service. As of Friday both locations are operating their drive-thru windows with full staff on normal hours.
20200320_cdp_news_bodos084.JPG
ERIN EDGERTON/THE DAILY PROGRESS Bodo's opens drive-thru lanes for the first time in 32 years of service. As of Friday both locations are operating their drive-thru windows with full staff on normal hours.
20200320_cdp_news_bodos085.JPG
ERIN EDGERTON/THE DAILY PROGRESS Bodo's opens drive-thru lanes for the first time in 32 years of service. As of Friday both locations are operating their drive-thru windows with full staff on normal hours.
20200320_cdp_news_bodos086.JPG
ERIN EDGERTON/THE DAILY PROGRESS Nicholas Whisman, Bodo's store manager, takes drive-thru orders Friday during the lunch rush at the Emmet Street location. Bodo's opens drive-thru lanes for the first time in 32 years of service. As of Friday both locations are operating their drive-thru windows with full staff on normal hours.
20200320_cdp_news_bodos087.JPG
ERIN EDGERTON/THE DAILY PROGRESS Bodo's opens drive-thru lanes for the first time in 32 years of service. As of Friday both locations are operating their drive-thru windows with full staff on normal hours.
20200320_cdp_news_bodos088.JPG
ERIN EDGERTON/THE DAILY PROGRESS Bodo's opens drive-thru lanes for the first time in 32 years of service. As of Friday both locations are operating their drive-thru windows with full staff on normal hours.
20200320_cdp_news_bodos089.JPG
ERIN EDGERTON/THE DAILY PROGRESS Bodo's opens drive-thru lanes for the first time in 32 years of service. As of Friday both locations are operating their drive-thru windows with full staff on normal hours.
20200320_cdp_news_bodos090.JPG
ERIN EDGERTON/THE DAILY PROGRESS Bodo's opens drive-thru lanes for the first time in 32 years of service. As of Friday both locations are operating their drive-thru windows with full staff on normal hours.
20200320_cdp_news_bodos091.JPG
ERIN EDGERTON/THE DAILY PROGRESS Bodo's opens drive-thru lanes for the first time in 32 years of service. As of Friday both locations are operating their drive-thru windows with full staff on normal hours.
20200320_cdp_news_bodos092.JPG
ERIN EDGERTON/THE DAILY PROGRESS Bodo's opens drive-thru lanes for the first time in 32 years of service. As of Friday both locations are operating their drive-thru windows with full staff on normal hours.
20200320_cdp_news_bodos093.JPG
ERIN EDGERTON/THE DAILY PROGRESS Bodo's opens drive-thru lanes for the first time in 32 years of service. As of Friday both locations are operating their drive-thru windows with full staff on normal hours.
20200320_cdp_news_bodos094.JPG
ERIN EDGERTON/THE DAILY PROGRESS Bodo's opens drive-thru lanes for the first time in 32 years of service. As of Friday both locations are operating their drive-thru windows with full staff on normal hours.
20200320_cdp_news_bodos095.JPG
ERIN EDGERTON/THE DAILY PROGRESS Bodo's opens drive-thru lanes for the first time in 32 years of service. As of Friday both locations are operating their drive-thru windows with full staff on normal hours.
20200320_cdp_news_bodos096.JPG
ERIN EDGERTON/THE DAILY PROGRESS Bodo's opens drive-thru lanes for the first time in 32 years of service. As of Friday both locations are operating their drive-thru windows with full staff on normal hours.
20200320_cdp_news_bodos097.JPG
ERIN EDGERTON/THE DAILY PROGRESS Bodo's opens drive-thru lanes for the first time in 32 years of service. As of Friday both locations are operating their drive-thru windows with full staff on normal hours.
Bill Miller, who died recently at age 87, left an indelible mark on basketball in Central Virginia. After a stellar playing career at#UVa, he went on to help shape the lives of countless cadets at Fork Union.
1 of 4
Students at Albemarle County’s Burley Middle School disinfect their desks and chairs on Friday. Gov. Ralph Northam ordered all public schools in Virginia to close for two weeks, starting Monday.
Gerry BroomeGreensboro Coliseum sits mostly empty after the ACC Tournament was canceled on Thursday. Later in the day, the NCAA canceled the NCAA Tournament and all other remaining winter and spring championships.
ERIN EDGERTON/THE DAILY PROGRESS Director of Technology Jeff Faust passes out laptops Thursday at Walker Upper Elementary School. Students can use the laptops to continue learning while schools are closed at least through March 27.
People and Congregations Engaged in Ministry, commonly known as PACEM, has consolidated its women’s shelter at The Haven, a former church in downtown Charlottesville, to minimize exposure to those it serves and its volunteers.