Timeline: Early days of COVID pandemic shuts down Charlottesville area (copy)

Students at Albemarle County’s Burley Middle School disinfect their desks and chairs on Friday. Gov. Ralph Northam ordered all public schools in Virginia to close for two weeks, starting Monday.
ERIN EDGERTON/THE DAILY PROGRESS
Gerry BroomeGreensboro Coliseum sits mostly empty after the ACC Tournament was canceled on Thursday. Later in the day, the NCAA canceled the NCAA Tournament and all other remaining winter and spring championships.
People and Congregations Engaged in Ministry, commonly known as PACEM, has consolidated its women’s shelter at The Haven, a former church in downtown Charlottesville, to minimize exposure to those it serves and its volunteers.
ANDREW SHURTLEFF/THE DAILY PROGRESS The Paramount Theater has closed but many restaurants remain open for curbside pick-up.
ERIN EDGERTON/THE DAILY PROGRESS Director of Technology Jeff Faust passes out laptops Thursday at Walker Upper Elementary School. Students can use the laptops to continue learning while schools are closed at least through March 27.
ANDREW SHURTLEFF/THE DAILY PROGRESS The director of economic development for the City of Charlottesville Chris Ingel announced new curbside pick areas for restaurants and retail on the Downtown Mall. The designated parking along streets surrounding the mall.
ERIN EDGERTON/THE DAILY PROGRESS Bodo's opens drive-thru lanes for the first time in 32 years of service. As of Friday both locations are operating their drive-thru windows with full staff on normal hours.