Time for governor to tap the brakes

Listening to Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s State of the Commonwealth speech before the General Assembly Wednesday night, we’re guessing he’s a fan of the 1977 film “Smokey and the Bandit.”

That’s because Youngkin, like Burt Reynolds and Jerry Reed in the movie, is in a hurry. At least eight times in his speech he referenced speed, most notably after claiming Virginia is finally on the right path thanks to his dribbling into town. (An odd position given that Virginia’s economic growth was outpacing that of much of the nation in the years before his arrival, but OK — politicians are prone to hyperbole.)

In a line apparently borrowed from Reed’s song “East Bound and Down“ that he wrote for the film, Youngkin declared: “This is no time to set the cruise control, because we have a long way to go and a short time to get there. It’s time to press the accelerator.”

The question is, where’s he running to, and how does he plan to get us there?

It’s no secret that Youngkin is more interested in the residence at 1600 Pennsylvania Ave. than the Governor’s Mansion in Richmond. And his speech sounded eerily akin to a Republican National Convention acceptance speech — A laundry list of promises; few details (save for the need to use “common sense”); and an unwavering belief that he is reading the will of the people correctly.

First, let’s give credit where it’s due.

The governor has appropriately worked to secure more funds for mental health care in Virginia. His pitch for $230 million to fund his “Right Help, Right Now” plan is much appreciated and desperately needed. We appreciate that he sees this as a “first step.” The state’s mental health system is going to need more in coming years.

He’s also attracted new business, with Boeing, Raytheon Technologies, and Lego all announcing major moves to the state during his administration.

Finally, he is right to take some credit for improvements made at the Virginia Employment Commission, which was exposed as poorly supported when the pandemic hit.

But many of his points are clearly aimed more at Republican Party leadership and the rest of the nation than Virginia.

This is most obvious with his statements on education, where he continues to distort information about students’ performance on the NAEP exams. (Yes, scores fell during the pandemic; no, our students did not suffer “the largest decline of any state in the country for fourth grade literacy and tied for the largest decline in fourth grade math.”

And his claim that the state is “reestablishing Virginia’s standards from last to first” screams for evidence. The Fordham Institute — which was involved in the governor’s debacle over new history and social studies standards — rates state standards and most recently gave Virginia a B+ in civics and U.S. history.

His push to empower parents rings hollow to people in Spotsylvania County, where Youngkin’s hand-picked Board of Education members allowed a grossly unqualified Mark Taylor to become superintendent. He’s also said nothing about the county’s disastrous School Board — while publicly weighing in on issues in Loudon and Fairfax counties — which has become the butt of national jokes.

He bemoans “politics as usual” and “partisan politics” and blames the media for creating divisiveness. Yet no Virginia governor over the past 60 years has done more than Youngkin to stoke racial tension, downplay Black history, and viciously attack liberal-minded citizens.

He cites the Apostle Paul: “Always seek to do good to one another and to everyone.” At the same time, his new guidelines on transgendered students are nothing short of an assault on their humanity.

And then there’s his abortion fight, which he doubled-down on Wednesday night. Most Virginians do not support this policy.

These issues and more are clearly aimed at a national audience, because they’re hurting him here. Many of the extremist candidates he backed in the midterms in Virginia and across the nation were soundly defeated. And Tuesday night, Democrat Aaron Rouse won the seat vacated by Jen Kiggans; a district that Youngkin won handily in 2021.

Our colleague at the Richmond Times–Dispatch, Jeff Schapiro, says Youngkin needs to hit the reset button.

We’d settle for his tapping the brakes on his lust for the White House and thinking more about the issues and people in Virginia. Speed’s great for running bootleg beer in the movies; Youngkin’s haste is proving a killer for Virginia and its future.