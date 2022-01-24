Three takeaways from Virginia's 64-52 win over Louisville

It is proven fact at this point in the campaign that Virginia understands what it takes to bounce back.

The Cavaliers did it again on Monday and knocked off Louisville, 64-52, at John Paul Jones Arena to win for the eighth straight time this season while coming off a loss. For all the ups and downs of this season, the Hoos (12-8, 6-4 Atlantic Coast Conference) have yet to lose consecutive contests.

UVa forward Jayden Gardner said the Cavaliers’ resolve is a result of coach Tony Bennett challenging the team after a loss.

“He wanted us to play hard,” Gardner said, “and play with intensity and play Virginia basketball, and I think we did that tonight for 40 minutes.”

UVa was led by guard Kihei Clark’s 15 points and Gardner’s 14 points.

Off the bench, Jarrod West had 14 points to pace the Cardinals (11-9, 5-5 ACC).

Here are three takeaways from the Cavaliers’ win:

Hoos smother Cards earlyFollowing Saturday’s loss at N.C. State, UVa coach Tony Bennett called his squad’s defense ‘unaware’ and ‘unalert’ — two traits he felt never should be used to characterize how the Hoos guard any opponent.

By Monday, it was clear his players received the message.

The Cavaliers were swarming from the start and didn’t allow the visiting Cardinals to take any easy shots in the opening half and made them especially uncomfortable playing against the Pack Line early.

Louisville started 1-of-7 from the field and only had five points through the game’s first nine minutes as the Cavaliers grew a wide edge to 22-5 in the first half.

Additionally, when Louisville players tried to pass the ball, UVa defenders were there to put a hand up in an attempt to knock the ball away. Guards Reece Beekman and Armaan Franklin each disrupted the Cardinals’ offense and recorded steals.

Bennett said Beekman and Clark set the tone for his team’s defensive effort against Louisville.

Beekman entered Monday seventh in the country for steals and as the ACC’s leader in the category.

“We didn’t play the way we needed to, to be in that [N.C. State] game,” Bennett said. “So, tonight we touched on it and sustained it pretty good with how we have to play. There was some good Virginia basketball out there.”

Louisville turned the ball over five times — UVa scored 10 points off those miscues — in the first 20 minutes and with 6:55 to play prior to the break, the Cavaliers forced a shot-clock violation sending the home crowd into an emphatic cheer that would typically be reserved for a fast-break dunk or critical 3-pointer at any other school without the defensive mindset UVa fans appreciate from its squad.

Clark’s initial 3 gets him going

In the previous four outings, Clark failed to score more than 7 points in any of those games.

But against Louisville, he cracked that number in the first half and was assertive after his first shot attempt, a 3-point try, went through the bottom of the net less than two minutes into the action.

“I think he felt a nice rhythm and was going with it,” Bennett said. “He got good looks and he needs to be assertive to find that sweet spot where he’s distributing and taking good shots, but looking for good shots.”

He was confident and instead of passing on open opportunities, took shots or drove to the basket.

Clark even took West, one of Louisville’s better on-ball defenders, one-on-one toward the basket for a layup. To get by West, Clark went with his right hand from the top of the key toward the rim, but turned left briefly before spinning back to his right and lofting the ball off the glass for the bucket.

The Hoos senior, who was celebrating his birthday, finished with 15 points to notch a double-digit scoring total for the first time since tallying 17 points in UVa’s win at Syracuse on Jan. 1. He added five assists against the Cardinals.

UVa withstands Louisville run

For as strong as Virginia’s defense was early on, the Cavaliers were forced to withstand Louisville’s late first-half run and into the second half.

The largest lead the Cavaliers held was by 19 points in the first half, but the Cardinals got it down to as few as four in the second half thanks to West.

West, a transfer from Marshall, buried four 3s in the contest and each shot from deep kept Louisville from being put away by the Hoos.

West’s third 3 brought the Cardinals deficit down to 43-37 with 14:34 left. Meanwhile the Cavaliers were in a stretch when they went three-plus minutes without a field goal and after Malik Williams’ stepback jumper for Louisville, the once large advantage had been trimmed to four points.

But like the bounce-back ability UVa has shown when coming off losses, it got stops and then a layup from forward Kadin Shedrick and then a mid-range jumper from Gardner to push its lead to eight.

“When it gets challenging like that, we really emphasize our defense,” Shedrick said. “We got to lock down and that’s how we win games.”

