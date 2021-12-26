Thousands of Afghan refugees still living in temp housing on Virginia military bases

Agencies and nonprofits that usually have months of lead time to welcome small groups of refugees are now facing requests for hundreds of new arrivals all at once.

“Our usual goal is 250 refugees in a year but almost 200 came to us in a three-week period, so that was a real stretch for us,” said Harriet Kuhr, executive director of the International Rescue Committee’s Charlottesville office. “With the tight housing market, it was especially difficult.”

There is usually an orderly process for refugee resettlement. Agencies and nonprofits set up the refugees in houses and apartments and connect them to the school and community. They help them navigate the medical system, get English classes and apply for jobs. Refugees usually only get three months of federal assistance before they have to support themselves, so the partner groups are key.

But housing has been a challenge for so many people at once. IRC in Charlottesville is helping to resettle 282 Afghans, but they are almost all still in temporary housing – hotels, rooms in other people’s homes or other short-term arrangements. Charitable giving and donations from the community are helping them manage the cost of short-term housing while the group tries to identify apartments and homes.