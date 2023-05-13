Audience members dance in the lawn at the Joe Russo’s Almost Dead concert at the Ting Pavilion on the Downtown Mall in Charlottesville on May 11, 2023. Joe Russo’s Almost Dead is a band that covers songs by the Grateful Dead. Joe Russo along with Dave Dreiwitz, Marco Benevento, Scott Metzger and Tom Hamilton formed the group in 2013. The Grateful Dead were an American Rock bands that formed in the 1960’s and played till the 1990’s.