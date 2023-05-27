University of Virginia graduates wait in line at the Rotunda before Final Exercises. UVa's 194th Final Exercises for the School of Arts and Sciences' undergraduate and graduate students took place on the Lawn on Saturday, May 20, 2023.
Kids run through the vineyard at Stinson Vineyards for its first Tailgate Thursday of the year on Thursday, May 25, 2023.
A University of Virginia graduate walks down the aisle of the auditorium in Old Cabell Hall for the Donning of the Kente ceremony on Friday, May 19, 2023.
From left to right, No. 3 Jean-Nika Van Der Westhuizen and No. 18 Reeve Goldstein of Western Albemarle High School look at the field during the girls' lacrosse regional tournament on Friday, May 26, 2023. WAHS won 22-4 over Hanover High School in the Virginia High School League Region 4A semifinals in Crozet.
Lisa Henry sings on stage with the Herbie Hancock Institute of Jazz Peer-to-Peer Sextet at Charlottesville High School in the Martin Luther King Jr. Performing Arts Center on Friday, May 26, 2023.
T.J. Fadeley answers questions from the press as he announces his candidacy for Albemarle County's Rivanna District seat at his car dealership, Free Bridge Auto Sales, on Wednesday, May 24, 2023.
Wade Sturman of Western Albemarle High School hits a forehand in the 4D Championship game against Blacksburg on Thursday, May 25, 2023. Western Albemarle won 5-0 to claim the championship trophy.
