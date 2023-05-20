Amazon employees look up at an American flag at the new fulfillment center in Fishersville on Wednesday, May 17, 2023. Amazon officially opened its newest Fulfillment Center in Fishersville, Va. with tours and a ribbon cutting on Wednesday, May 17, 2023. The facility packages items for distribution in the 1 million square-foot warehouse with 7 million cubic-feet of storage currently housing 200 employees.
CAL CARY THE DAILY PROGRESS
#1 Connor Shellenberger for UVa celebrates in the rain after scoring in the UVa Vs Richmond NCAA Lacrosse game at Klockner Field on Saturday, May 13, 2023.
CAL CARY THE DAILY PROGRESS
Alice walks in the spray ground at Belmont Park on Sunday, May 14, 2023. Charlottesville Parks and Recreation opened its spray grounds at four different parks over the weekend. "A great Mother's Day surprise," Jane Levy said while sitting with her family at Belmont Park. Spray grounds are structures located within the park that have water features as opposed to a swimming pool. The four parks containing spray grounds are: Tonsler Park, Forest Hills Park, Greenleaf Park and Belmont Park.The spray grounds are free and open to the public daily from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.
CAL CARY THE DAILY PROGRESS
Kathy and Rick Perkins walk through the Blue Ridge Tunnel in Afton on Thursday, May 18, 2023.
CAL CARY THE DAILY PROGRESS
Members of the Beta Theta Pi fraternity at the University of Virginia walk outside the house where they are requesting to have artificial turf put in on the ground on Wednesday, May 17, 2023. The Beta Theta Pi fraternity at UVa is requesting to have artificial turf from GoGreenTurf put in the front yard covering up the dirt ground outside the house. Garrett Smith had the turf installed six years ago at the private pool near his home and it is safe for the environment and is lets water seep through into the ground to prevent runoff.
CAL CARY THE DAILY PROGRESS
Potomac School at STAB Girls Lacrosse, VISAA Division I state semifinals on Thursday, May 18, 2023.
The Charlottesville City Council appears on its way to overturning a ruling by its Board of Architectural Review and will instead let a develo…
Amazon employees look up at an American flag at the new fulfillment center in Fishersville on Wednesday, May 17, 2023. Amazon officially opened its newest Fulfillment Center in Fishersville, Va. with tours and a ribbon cutting on Wednesday, May 17, 2023. The facility packages items for distribution in the 1 million square-foot warehouse with 7 million cubic-feet of storage currently housing 200 employees.
Alice walks in the spray ground at Belmont Park on Sunday, May 14, 2023. Charlottesville Parks and Recreation opened its spray grounds at four different parks over the weekend. "A great Mother's Day surprise," Jane Levy said while sitting with her family at Belmont Park. Spray grounds are structures located within the park that have water features as opposed to a swimming pool. The four parks containing spray grounds are: Tonsler Park, Forest Hills Park, Greenleaf Park and Belmont Park.The spray grounds are free and open to the public daily from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Members of the Beta Theta Pi fraternity at the University of Virginia walk outside the house where they are requesting to have artificial turf put in on the ground on Wednesday, May 17, 2023. The Beta Theta Pi fraternity at UVa is requesting to have artificial turf from GoGreenTurf put in the front yard covering up the dirt ground outside the house. Garrett Smith had the turf installed six years ago at the private pool near his home and it is safe for the environment and is lets water seep through into the ground to prevent runoff.