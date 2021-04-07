The weight of Broadway's brief return

What followed in the presentation was Lane in "Playbills," a new monologue by the gifted comic playwright and screenwriter Paul Rudnick. (Both pieces were directed by Jerry Zaks.) Lane played a musical theater addict so deprived of his show-tune fix that after a year of shutdown, he hallucinates a meetup of Hugh Jackman, Patti LuPone and Audra McDonald in his one-bedroom Manhattan apartment. (Well, actually, it's one room and an alcove.)

The playlet is a delirious valentine to those with a level of passion for theater that defies reason — and a pledge of allegiance to the experience of seeing things live. As for plays on Zoom, Lane declared via Rudnick: "It's like 'Streetcar' performed by the Brady Bunch."

One of the paradoxes of the age of pandemic entertainment is that on Zoom, performers might see their muted, unmasked audience laughing, but not hear their reaction. In the theater, they can hear their unmuted, masked audience laughing, but not see their faces.

"You look out and it looks like hostages," Lane said of the audience. "I could certainly feel the people were into it. It certainly felt strange and very emotional doing it."