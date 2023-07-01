Center, Lily Diehl and Allen Diehl, father and daughter duo, sit on the couch together before the Can't Feel at Home play at the Earl V. Dickinson Theater at the Virginia Piedmont Community College on Friday, June 24, 2023. Can't Feel at Home, a play about families displaced from their homes in the Blue Ridge Mountains for construction of Skyline Drive and Shenandoah National Park, held a showing at the Earl V. Dickinson Theater at the Virginia Piedmont Community College on Friday and Saturday, June 24 - 25, 2023.