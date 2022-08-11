The Daily Progress townhall gets underway

Daily Progress President Eric Mayberry has welcomed the guests for the town hall and just asked Dr. Andrea Douglas if the events of Aug. 11 and 12 were inevitable.

Dr. Douglas is saying that the Alt-Right did not want the statues removed and that the riots that resulted were inevitable. Douglas is also saying that there is a connection to the church shootings in Charleston, S.C. in 2015, when people called for the removal of the Confederate flag.

Lloyd Snook chimed in, saying that the language of the rally mattered. Previous rallies had not made the issue to be Black and White.

Jason Kessler was going to be the hero of the movement, Snook said. "It was his goal to unite the right. That's why they came here."

Before diving deep into the deadly rally, Mayberry is asking Snook if it is possible to create policies

"I believe we can do it. We are addressing a lot of issues. For example housing. There is progress being made."

The rally talks begins. Mayberry directed the conversation towards the response of the police during the deadly rally.

Dr. Douglas said "We still live in that space of unequal treatment" "It is hard to distract ourselves from those kind of uneven representation of policing in America."

Mayberry is sharing quotes about from the White supremacist.

One said "America would be better if the South"

"America was founded by White, for White and it should not be a multiracial country."

The video of White supremacist pointing and firing a gun towards counter-protesters is currently airing on the stream.

Dan Schutte said that at one point he was happy to see the National Guard, but later he realized that those were the member of the Red Neck Revolt.

Schutte said that the police was not ready for the riot.

Mayberry askes Dr. Robin about policing in the United States.

Dr. Robin is asking "how do you repare a relationship with a child when you hurt them" and she relates it to current policing by saying "we are fixing something that we don't want to face"

"It is not just a cricis of individuals, it is a crisis of a nation."

"If you are told you are better, that is being reinforced by churches"

"We see a whole sector of people resisting facts"

Mayberry cued another video where the White supremacist are chanting "Jews will not replace us"

Dr. Robin says "We think we can outrun our shadows"

Mayberry asks what is the solution.

Dr. Robin says "Not move away, not remove ourselves from the environment, that will not change system racism, but it will call those Proud Boys.

Mayberry asks Snook from a government perspective on Aug. 11?

Snook said "all of the above" "The city knew that the UVa police officer didn't get the memo somehow"

"On Aug. 12, no police unit made a cohesive plan to respond"

Dr. Robin says "Maybe I know who screwed up, if that information came if the Black people were the ones causing danger, the response would be different"

"What is it that the system was permitting, allowing. We actually knew how it was going to happen and there is a reason for that.

Snook says that completely competent people screwed up. We have a choice, we can only focus on racial issues, or operational issues, but we need to focus on both.

Dr. Robin asks Snook, this is about what happens to us in systems when we feel helpless, so I asking what are the ways we can go to sleep with the truth.

Douglas, during that period, there was a period of normalization, at not point was the public in Cville noticed about the potential that these people could bring into the city. somehow the community was told this was a debate and not a threat.

There was way to balance those perspective even though we knew that they were bringing violence.

Mayberry thanks Douglas for pointing out the mistakes of The Daily Progress with writing the Bellamy editorial.

If there is any good that comes from this, are the conversations one of the good things.

Schutte says that we have to take these warning seriously, points to the KKK meeting in April, these people are not here just to have a conversation.

These views are out there and we need to take it seriously.

Question to Snook: how to set the priorities strait while being efficient

"Path to equality is not straight path, we have done a good job of moving forward. We had a lot of static in last few years. City council has done a good job on affordable housing, recently rivised the tax relief proposal, 170-page program for housing, we starting to work on some of things for affordable houisng. the governemnt will work better because it is focused on those issues.

Climate Change - in Cville we have found that Black communities have the least trees, what are we going to do about this problem, every issue has a equity component.

Mayberry shifts towards healing,

Dr. Douglas, Sword of Plowshares, inspiration comes from Book of Isaiah 14, take your weapons and use them for useful things. The project was backed by multiple organizations. To get a document for an artists to create something useful

That was a match for what happening in 2017, turn into something that reflects community values. Our main instrument is a survey.

The end goal is give Cville a chance to decided what is the best thing to put out there.

Last question Mayberry:

What are the biggest lessons learned and what should be doing?

Dan, are your Black friends comfortable with telling you everything, if I am doing a good job to for people who could tell me those things. Make sure that there is diversity in his staff.

Snook, you can't listen to people if they do not want to talk to you. We have done a good job in increasing diversity in our staff, hopefully we are more sensitive.

Dr Douglas, I think that one biggest problems is the portrayal of Cville in America, what I see what is problematic is rolling back some of those truths.

We are not allowed in places where it really matters. My story is not your story even if I am not standing in the same position as you.

Kinds of constriction in Virginia to turn back some strides are really problematic and we need to be aware of the implications

Dr. Robin, as an outsider, listening, The mirror has been altered and we really need to make safe space for fearlessly true conversations. Those conversations need to be uncomfortable.

When we are curios about people who scare us that is where we see growth.