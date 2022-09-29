test
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
A unidentified person is dead after a shooting in the parking lot of Rio Hill Apartments on Sept. 24, 2022, at about 9:25 p.m., according to a…
Greer, Mountain View, Red Hill and Woodbrook elementary schools had one student demographic group that did not pass state Standard of Learning exams, according to officials.
Charlottesville police officers found a young man dying of wounds near Court Square. Daquain Maurice Anderson, 29, of Charlottesville, later succumbed to his injuries at the University of Virginia Medical Center’s emergency room, according to a police statement.
These could all have a really big impact.
The morality police came for me exactly 13 minutes into my lecture on gender and sexual politics in post-revolutionary Iran. Four sets of audi…
Lapides pleaded guilty in January to two counts of receiving or transmitting child pornography. He was sentenced on Tuesday to five years in prison for each count, with five years of probation. The sentences were ordered to be served consecutively, meaning that he effectively received a 10-year sentence.
Whoever has the winning ticket has 180 days from the drawing date to claim the prize.
Court documents reveal that Morton recruited Brock, Anderson and Kinney to rob a local drug dealer with a promise to share $50,000 in cash he believed to be hidden in the drug dealer’s Albemarle County apartment.
It contained all the moments a great comeback does. But the Virginia football team didn’t finish the job.
As of 4:35 p.m. Tuesday, the Department of Education had received 19,506 public comments about the policies, a majority in opposition to the proposed guidelines. The 30-day public comment period opened on Monday.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.