The Albemarle County teenager charged with breaking into the Kappa Delta sorority house on Chancellor Street in Charlottesville and fondling multiple residents inside will appear in court this Thursday.

Harry Benjamin Sedwick V has been identified as an 18-year-old student at Charlottesville-Albemarle Technical Education Center, according to a spokesman for the vocational school.

Sedgwick faces one count of burglary and two counts of aggravated sexual battery.

Charlottesville police arrested Sedwick around 4 a.m. last Friday.

According to a statement from the Charlottesville Police Department, officers received a call from someone reporting a man had broken into the Kappa Delta sorority house at 136 Chancellor St. Police said that Sedwick entered the residence with a flashlight and "assaulted several residents."

Shortly after receiving the call, Charlottesville police said they arrived on the scene and questioned a man while he was walking to his vehicle on University Avenue next to the Graduate Hotel.

The man, identified as Sedwick, was arrested there and taken into custody.

Sedwick is currently being held at the Albemarle-Charlottesville Regional Jail without bail.

According to court documents, he is scheduled to appear in Charlottesville General District Court on the three felony charges this Thursday and again on May 4.

According to court documents, Amy Harper, managing partner at the Orange-based HarperWilliams law firm, will represent Sedwick at his upcoming court appearances.

The University of Virginia and national chapters of Kappa Delta did not immediately respond to a request for comment from The Daily Progress.

The Charlottesville Police Department has said the investigation into the incident is ongoing. Anyone with additional information is encouraged to contact the Crime Stoppers tip line at (434) 977-4000.